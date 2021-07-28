Today, I have a remarkable story to share with you about a young author, a very young author, who has ties with Decatur County. You probably know his grandparents, Vince and Mary Witkemper Smith, or his parents David and Jennifer Smith. David graduated from Greensburg Community High School in 1996 and then from Ball State. After graduating he joined the U.S. Marines and entered Officers Candidate School. While stationed in Oklahoma, he met and married Jennifer. The family now lives in Owasso, Oklahoma.
Well, David and Jennifer’s son, Abram Smith, has not only written a book titled “The Quantum State,” but a publisher read it and offered him a deal. Oh, did I forget to mention that Abram is a teenager? He is also attending the First Tee Game Changers Academy in Philadelphia this summer and will be a freshman in Owasso this fall. He is also an accomplished violinist.
Peter Fenton, author and screenwriter, (including the satire SEE AMID THE WINTER SNOW (2019), as well as, ABANDON ALL HOPE (2020),) wrote of the story Abram told: “A 16 year-old mastermind and prodigy named Alan Barnes seems completely unrelated to the war (the Cold War with China) as he begins his education at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. That is, until he is recruited by the most covert and dangerous agency in the United States, the United States Quantum Defense Agency. This top secret, government-funded organization develops quantum weapons for the U.S. military, which utilize the newfound discovery of the applicable uses of quantum energy. As Alan becomes ever more intertwined within the agency, he begins to find out that the people he thought he could trust may not really be as they seem.”
Cal Day, Multimedia Journalist at KOTV on the 6 p.m. news announced, “An Owasso middle school student (Abram Smith) who started writing a short story as a pastime at the start of the pandemic eventually turned his writing into a novel. After submitting the book to different publishers, he has now landed his own book deal.”
Yes, Day was talking about one of our own. Abram Smith, the young man who is the subject of that announcement, used a word in the title of his book that we don’t see every day. The Internet told me: “Quantum is the Latin word for amount and, in modern understanding, means the smallest possible discrete unit of any physical property, such as energy or matter. Quantum came into the latter usage in 1900, when the physicist Max Planck used it in a presentation to the German Physical Society.”
I asked Abram a few questions.
What he most remember about the Indiana land of his father and grandparents other than members of his family. His answer was simply, “Pizza King.”
He said his parents were a very large source of encouragement. Asked if his book is fiction he said, “Yes, it is fiction. It is Science Fiction.” He said it took about six months to write the book titled The Quantum State. “I started around April 2020 and finished sometime in October 2020,” he said.
Smith began writing when COVID-19 got its hold on schools last year and his classes shifted to online. His mother is a teacher at the school, so he did get a little help with editing from her. Smith said he and Cathy Hill, his 7th grade English teacher, exchanged emails while Smith was writing the book. Hill was quoted as saying that the fact that he trusted her advice meant a lot. “He is a student I will never forget,” she said.
Maybe there will be other books by Abram Smith, but he said on the program that he will continue to write “on the side.” He also said he never let his age get in the way.
The Quantum State can be purchased anywhere books are sold. You can visit Abram’s website at abramsmithauthor.com and he is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @abramvsmsith.
