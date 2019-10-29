INDIANAPOLIS -- Patented by British potter Charles James Mason in 1813 and currently heralded by HGTV as one of the top decorating ideas of 2019, ironstone is back in the spotlight as one of today's most sought after collectibles.
In the 1840s, the English began exporting plain white glaze covered ironstone to the US. Considered an inexpensive alternative to porcelain, these early pieces from the Staffordshire potteries were an instant hit with the public. You will often hear them referred to as "White Granite" or "White Ironstone." By the 1860s, manufactures in England had begun to add a wheat design to their ironstone made specifically for export to the US and sold under the names "Farmer's China" and Threshers China." These are found in both hand-painted and transfer ware and are highly sought by collectors. Factories of note include Spode, Wedgewood, Meakin and T&R Boote.
Seeing the popularity of ironstone, American potters in and around Trenton, New Jersey began production in the late 1850s. Some of them marked their wares on the bottom with pieces from Knowels, Homer Laughlin, Lenox and W.A. Lewis being common finds. One of the easiest ways to distinguish early domestic pieces is by their stark white color when compared to English imports, which will have a slight bluish cast.
After many years of laying dormant in storage, we are seeing a resurgence in the collecting of ironstone. Why? I would attribute much of it to the popularity of French country and FarmFresh home decor. The aesthetic appeal of its elegant lines and pure white patina make it perfect for everything from wall decor to flower vases. A dark wood primitive cabinet, which is often a part of the FarmFresh look, goes from blah to WOW when you add a collection of ironstone.
Today's collectors are drawn to "usable antiquity" and ironstone is definitely that! Since there are no harmful chemicals used in the manufacture of ironstone, it is safe to use to serve food. Soup tureens, cake plates, platters, covered casseroles and gravy boats are all gracing the tables of the 30-something crowd, just as they did their great-grandmothers many decades ago.
Pitchers top the "must have" list for both the novice and the advanced collector. While they were originally intended for use in washrooms, they have found their way into china cabinets and the center of the dinning table to hold fresh flowers. Be on the lookout for hexagon and octagon shaped pitchers and those with elaborate embossed designs as they will mix well with the more common rotund pitchers.
Living up to its "iron" name, the durability and strength of ironstone has helped it to survive. Utilitarian pieces such as chamber pots, slop jars, snuff boxes and soap dishes of the 19th century turn up quite often at flea markets and estate sales, and in amazingly good condition.
On occasion, you will come across a piece that you absolutely love that has dark stains. Lynn Hazelwood, noted author and long time ironstone collector, recommends soaking the piece in a plastic storage container in 3% hydrogen peroxide for 2-3 days. When the soak is completed, set the ironstone out in bright sunlight for a day to dry thoroughly. This is not a fail safe method, but it is proven to work in many cases.
Reproduction runs rampant, so learn the tell tale signs of a fake. The words "iron ware" are one of the most obvious attempts to mislead. Also take time to examine the register markings on the bottom of the piece.
Real ironstone will have the markings that have been fired on while reproductions will have a mark that has been stamped on top of the glaze.
Until next time, Linda
