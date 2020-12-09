INDIANAPOLIS - From 1880 to 1920 the predominant wood for furniture throughout the Midwest was oak.
With the advent of the mail order catalog and the increased availability of railroad transportation, this wood that had been used for homes in Europe for hundreds of years was now readily available to the American public. Durable, affordable and attractive, it is easy to see why builders looked to it as their wood of choice.
Contrary to what the advertising campaigns may tell you, not everyone is filling their homes with IKEA and Wayfair furniture. In fact, fine quality solid wood home furnishings and American craftsmanship are finding an audience with young furniture buyers who are looking for long lasting quality, and they are looking for oak!
American craftsmen used two basic types of oak for building: a lightweight reddish oak and a heavier, less brittle, white oak. The latter of the two was favored as it was more flexible and could be given a rich golden finish. It is this "golden oak" from which highly decorative trim on beds, pressed wood designs on the backs of chairs and cabinet doors and bentwood furniture from this era were made.
Those who are new to the field of collectible oak furniture will sometimes confuse American Oak and English Oak. While there are distinct differences in construction, the simplest way to tell the difference is by the patina. English Oak will be darker in its original color and will continue to darken with age, while American golden Oak will maintain its color, even after many years of use.
Furniture styles changed at a rapid pace as we entered the 20th Century. Major factories in Chicago, Cincinnati and Grand Rapids, Michigan often issued new lines as frequently as every six months. Catalogs from the late 1800s and early 1900s which had offered a limited choice of styles during the Victorian Era now featured large collections of dinning room, kitchen and bedroom furnishings. Tables from this time frame are especially popular. You will find library tables, parlor tables, center tables, office table, game tables and occasional tables in both highly decorative and very streamline styles. Because of the quality that went into the construction of each piece, many of these have survived the passage of time in excellent condition and will last for many years to come.
Unlike their grandmother's before them who decorated entire rooms or even entire homes with oak furnishings, today's shoppers watch for "anchor pieces" when designing their homes. We are seeing increased interest in step-back cupboards, dry sinks, buffets, large headboards and armoires. These great old pieces are often set as a focal point and the rest of the room built around them.
Concerned that oak will not fit with you favorite decor? Don't be. Oak is right at home with French Country white decor, the bright primary colors of Bohemian Chic painted furniture, the glitz of Hollywood Glam - and there is always a place for oak if your tastes run to the eclectic.
One of the best parts of owning oak furniture is that it is low maintenance. Regular dusting is all that should be required. If heavier cleaning is needed, use distilled water and a mild detergent and pat dry immediately. As with all wood, keep it from direct sunlight and never place it near a fireplace or heating vent as fading and dehydrating may occur .
You can find quality oak furniture at most antique malls and resale shops, but also watch for those unexpected deals that pop up at the neighborhood garage sales.
Until next time, Linda
