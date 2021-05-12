Even if you’re never been on a farm many of the ag mural scenes Beverly Wilson has painted on the building at East and N. Main streets will be familiar to you.
In the painting, she shows the seasons of Farming. I hope you have the opportunity to stand there for a while to take in some of the smaller scenes within the overall painting.
Beverly said her dad enjoyed hooking an older tractor to a Moldboard plow. Few will remember the Moldboard plow and how it cuts the soil and turns it. Every bit of the paint means something to farming. Nothing is stuck in just to cover a space.
You’ll see a lifelike picture of an 8-row corn planter on the side of the building. The artist said her dad (Dan Wilson) had a 16-row planter, but one year when rain kept him out of the fields for weeks he knew that even with his 16 row planter he wouldn’t get the crop in the ground by the cut-off date. He pulled out his 8-row planter and asked his grandson, Beverly’s son, to start planting. Her son still talks about that day.
You’ll see a combine, with 4-wheel drive tractor and grain wagon on the side. Beverly said one of her favorite things that farmers do is sync their grain carts with the combine during harvest season. She loves watching that process and said the combine doesn’t have to slow down, the grain cart driver knows the exact speed and placement as it pulls up next to the combine.
Look at that one row corn picker. These paintings are accurate. Beverly had photos of her dad on these farm implements. She said her dad loved collecting antique farm equipment. As he got older he set aside a small section of a field for using the antiques.
“I think he enjoyed that one row corn picker most of all,” she said. “The wagon of harvested ear corn was brought to my house and stored. In winter, dad and friends would sit next to his wood burning stove and watch the squirrels and birds enjoy his harvest.”
Look for the squirrel in the big tree.
You’ll see a couple of semis because Beverly said they were vital for getting the grain from the grain cart to the grain bins. These scenes were painful for the artist because her brother died during this season. At 2 a.m., on his way to Rushville to pick up his semi and head to Michigan to start hauling corn by 6 a.m., he died in an auto accident.
You’ll see the grain bins Beverly said her dad build in 1978. The semi is in front and to the left of her parents home. In back of the bins is the one row corn picker. On the left you’ll see the wire fence with a cow and calf looking at you, flowers, a sign for Greensburg Tool & Supply. In back of that sign is the now grown up tree that the little ones were planting on the front of the building. It represents the importance of roots and a lifetime of growth.
You’ll see a squirrel is running up the tree and a cardinal is sitting in the tree with the words “Dan I will love you forever…Sarajane,” one of many messages on the mural. Beverly said butterflies represent her brother Bill and the cardinal represents her dad. You’ll see great-grandpa Wilson taking his great-grandson on a ride on a 2-cylinder tractor.
And you’ll see Cassie there near the tree. Beverly said her granddaughter (who calls the building ‘Grandma’s Painthouse’) asked her to paint Cassie, the dog owned by her neighbors Greg and Tara.
The barnyard is always a busy place on the farm. You’ll see Beverly’s brother Bill standing in the doorway of the barn in addition to a Weber wagon and a steam engine, Dan’s truck, and a tractor being worked on by a younger version of Dan and Bill.
The silo by the barn is where Beverly’s parents first met. If you look closely you will see a ‘John Deere green’ heart with ‘DW+SW’ painted inside it. The John Deere B tractor, the first tractor owned by Dan, is parked at the base of the silo.
