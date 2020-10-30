“As Pharaoh approached, the Israelites looked up, and there were the Egyptians, marching after them. They were terrified and cried out to the Lord.” – Exodus 14:10, NIV
The Israelites had been freed from Egyptian captivity after 400 years. God had done a series of miracles to set them free. Now, they were journeying away from everything they’d known.
For the first few miles, the journey must have felt exciting. But as the hours passed, doubts crept in. Where would they go? How were they going to survive the harsh desert climate? Where would they find food and water? What was God doing in the middle of all this?
Then the news comes; the Egyptians have decided to pursue them. They’re hemmed in by the Red Sea on one side and the cruel army on the other. They panic, demanding to know from Moses if God has led them this far only to let them die.
Have you ever stood in the same place? God led you out of one place but now you’re dealing with new terrors.
Maybe God delivered you from an abusive marriage, but now you’re worried about how you’re going to raise your children as a single parent. Maybe God delivered you from addiction, but now you’re overwhelmed at the thought of sobriety.
What looked like a promising new beginning seems to be another ending – or is it? God used the Red Sea to show His power and strength. Just as He made a way for the Israelites, He can make a way for you. Lean into Him in the middle of your wilderness journey.
As we journey through this pandemic, we too, find it to be a difficult journey. We are called upon to curtail certain activities, no large groups, etc. It seems that we undergo questions and temperature checks when we go to certain places.
As we hear about the COVID-19 numbers going higher it may cause you to experience fear. I am sure the Israelites experienced fear also as they left a place they had become used to for the past 400 years. There was also an expectation of a new beginning. I want you to look forward to that time when we will have traveled through this pandemic to a better time.
God, I thought this was a new beginning but now it feels like an ending. Please give me faith to trust You during this time. Remind me again that You always come through during the Red Sea moments. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
