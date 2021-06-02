GREENSBURG - I've sure been lucky during the years I've written this column. Readers have shared great memories about their lives as children, young adults, middle age and especially old, because so many stories would be lost if older people don't tell someone.
I'm especially grateful that many of our veterans have shared their stories, at least a little of their stories. Many have now gone on to a better world so I am especially thankful that at least some of their stories are not lost forever.
Ben Richardson, who has shared some of his memories over the years, recently shared another one. I asked him for a photograph of himself to use with this column so readers who don't know him could recognize him if they see him out and about. He said he didn't think he wanted to. So I went searching for information about him and, naturally, because he grew up in Westport, I got George Cann's books about Westport off the shelf and found what I was looking for.
Ben's ancestor was a circuit rider and came looking for a place to spread the gospel. Cann wrote that the preacher was also a basket-maker. Another ancestor was one of our early Decatur County Commissioners.
Many of us have had a pet get lost at some time. Lucky we are if we find them! Ben, a good writer, wrote the following for us:
I've heard this from my dad and from my brother Dan. This is the first time writing it. I was a toddler when Dad and Great-Uncle Herbert went to the Star Sale Barn in Greensburg and came back with a little white Shetland pony for my brother Danny.
This would have been about 1951. Dan would have been 11. We didn't have a television, but through radio, comic books and the occasional matinee at a theater in Greensburg, every boy knew about the Lone Ranger and his white horse named Silver. In those days, every boy wanted to be a cowboy. I think every boy who was lucky enough to have his own white horse, even a little white horse, named it "Silver."
Silver must have thought he was a big dog. He was gentle as could be and loved everyone. He was kept in our big back yard along with the other dogs, not confined or tied. We had two large lots, one with an old fence and gate that wouldn't hold any animal that wanted to get out. The horse was kept there sometimes, but mostly he just stayed in the yard!
Silver had been a circus pony. He knew how to do several tricks such as kneel, shake hands, prance to music, and take off like a bullet when Danny would run up from behind and jump on his back, just like the cowboys did. Upon hearing Danny's loud whistle, he would run toward Danny, knowing that Danny would get a running start, grab his mane and jump on Silver's back while still on the run, just like the cowboys did it!
One day, nobody could find Silver. He was searched for all over the neighborhood and all over town but there was no sign of him. Of course, brother Danny was distraught.
Several days passed and we got word that an old man who lived out near the covered bridge had acquired a white Shetland pony. So Dad and Danny drove out to the man's house to inquire. And there, way back in the barn lot, was a white Shetland pony that sure looked like Silver.
Mr. McCord met them in the yard. Dad told the man that he thought the pony in his barn lot was his son's strayed pony. Mr. McCord said that such a thing couldn't be, as God had given him that pony and he wasn't open to negotiation about it.
Well, to prove whether or not it was actually his pony, Danny let out his ear-splitting whistle. Silver came at a gallop, running right past my dad while Danny grabbed the horse's mane and jumped on. Without slowing down, the boy and his horse didn't stop till they got back home.
Silver never strayed from the yard again.
Thank you, Ben!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.