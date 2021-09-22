For Greensburg native and career Navy officer William L. Erdmann, the 1950s would be a time of promotion and high responsibility.
William Erdmann was promoted to the two-star rank of Rear Admiral in July 1952. Admiral Erdmann was the commanding officer of the Naval Air Station at San Diego. He then served in Naples, Italy, as Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics and Administration as part of NATO from 1956 to 1958.
After this, Admiral Erdmann served as the commanding officer of Navy forces in the Marianas Islands with his headquarters in Guam from 1958 to 1960.
Admiral Erdmann was the commanding officer of several carrier divisions. He is featured in several “Cruise Books” as both a Captain commanding the aircraft carrier Leyte and as an Admiral commanding the carrier divisions.
One very dramatic photograph I have found is William Erdmann on the bridge of an aircraft carrier bundled up in a heavy coat with his square jaw firmly set as the personification of the American determination during the Cold War.
Admiral Erdmann was married twice. His first wife, Lillian Erdmann, died in 1951. His second wife was Haden Erdmann. He was the father of one daughter, Patricia.
Admiral Erdmann’s father was William V. Erdmann who died in 1955. His mother was Lulu “Lou” (Thomas) Erdmann who died in 1938. Several generations of the historic Decatur County Erdmann family, including Admiral Erdmann’s mother and father, are buried in South Park Cemetery.
Local reminders of Admiral Erdmann as a Greensburg citizen who became nationally prominent include the anchor with its dramatic location at the Greensburg American Legion Post, Erdmann Road, and the Erdmann Building built by his uncle George Erdmann on the east side of the Greensburg Square.
Admiral Erdmann retired from the Navy in April 1960. For someone who made national news many times during his colorful Navy career, Admiral Erdmann would once more make national headlines in retirement. He was featured in Time magazine and newspapers across the country for doing something with a venerable Essex-class aircraft carrier that was illegal.
In the process of moving from his headquarters on Guam to his retirement home in Kentfield, California, Admiral Erdmann had a large container labeled “Household Goods” loaded onto the Essex-class aircraft carrier Bon Homme Richard (CV-31). A sailor aboard the carrier became suspicious of the true contents of the container.
According to an article in the September 26, 1960, issue of Time magazine and the book From Guam and Beyond federal customs agents came to Admiral Erdmann’s home in Kentfield and seized 42 cases containing 816 bottles of whiskey and brandy. Admiral Erdmann appeared in federal court facing four counts of smuggling and illegal possession. He made a guilty plea and was convicted on two counts of tax violations for not paying import taxes on the liquor. Admiral Erdmann was fined $15,000 and had to pay the taxes of $1,373.00.
According to the Time magazine article, Admiral Erdmann stated in court, “The main point is, I did it. I was caught, and I regret it very much.”
Some of our older citizens may recall the startling news of Admiral Erdmann’s death in August 1961.
After learning of the passing of an uncle, Admiral Erdmann flew from San Francisco to Indiana with plans to attend the services, including his uncle’s internment in the South Park Cemetery mausoleum. As the passenger plane was about to land at Indianapolis’ Weir Cook Airport, and the passengers were told to fasten their seatbelts, a stewardess realized Admiral Erdmann had died during the leg of the flight from Chicago of an apparent heart attack. His remains were cremated. Appropriately enough, Navy aviators scattered the ashes in the Pacific Ocean.
It is ironic that a man who lived his entire adult life in harm’s way died while he was on his way home.
