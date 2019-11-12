I recently read a book that was written by Civil War veteran George H. Puntenney, Orderly Sergeant Co. K, from Rushville. He wrote the book, “at the request of his comrades.” It is a history of the Thirty-Seventh Regiment of Indiana Infantry Volunteers – Its Organization, Campaigns, and Battles – Sept. 1861 to Oct. 1864. It was published in Rushville by the Jacksonian Book and Job Department in 1896.
Puntenney wrote in the preface, “Comrades of the Thirty-Seventh Indiana Regiment and all friends of that Regiment into whose hands this little volume may fall, permit me to assure you that I know full well that this little work which I dignify with the name “history” does not do you or that grand old Regiment even partial justice.”
And then he wrote something so very true: “A complete history of all that you did, dared, endured and sanctified in crushing the rebellion, and preserving for posterity the Government, purchased with the blood of the Revolutionary fathers, will never be written. No man or number of men now living can do that.” I’m sure he’s right about that. No matter how many movies or books there are, no one who wasn’t there could possibly imagine what they did.
Puntenney also thanked Colonel W. D. Ward, Leroy Roberts, T. B. Perry and John Wolverton for some valuable facts and dates furnished him. At the beginning of the book, there is a picture of the monument of the Thirty-Seventy Indiana Regiment that was erected in 1895 on the Chickamauga Battlefield at the position taken by the regiment on Saturday evening, Sept. 19, 1863.
My thanks go out to Butch Kennedy who loaned me the book. Sure, I had heard about the 37th Regiment, but never read a lot about it. The book is filled with reports of certain battles in which the 37th fought. It tells of the organization and company officers, when their marching orders were received and marching through Lawrenceburg to the river to go into Louisville.
The book has many photos of a few of the men who served in the 37th and I was naturally most interested in those from Decatur County or neighboring counties. Those listed are only those pictures in the book. W.C. Patton, the first listed below served in the 37th for three years 1861–1864. I understand from the Indiana Historical Society that his descendants donated his writings about the war to the society. I’d love to read it if anyone has a copy.
Greensburg, Ind.: W. C. Patton, John H. Brown (wounded Sunday morning at Chickamauga), J. W. Garrison, T. B. Perry, John Wolverton.
Letts Corner: H. J. Steward, Samuel Barbour,
Kingston: William H. Scott,
Forrest Hill: Milton G Moor, Martin Moor,. J. Steward.
New Point: J. H. Connelly.
Sardinia: B. F. Denahm,
Rushville: John W. Davis, James Ruddell, Joseph B Blair, Capt. J. B. Reeve.
Dillsborough: Leroy Roberts
Moores Hill: J. F. Spencer (wounded at Stone River Dec. 21, 1862) W. A. Jennings,
Morristown: W. A. Bodine.
Moscow: T. H. Carter.
Battles in which various companies of the Thirty-Seventh Regiment camped or fought included: Elizabethtown, KY., Bacon Creek, Bowling Green, Nashville, Huntsville, Shelbyville (Tenn), Athens, Fayetteville, Chattanooga, Stone River, Tallahoma, Chickamauga, Sand Mountain, Lookout Mountain, Pigeon Mountain, Atlanta, Buzzard Roost, Rocky Face, Resaca, Pumpkinvine Creek, Jonesboro, March to the Sea. As near as I could tell, there were 40 of the men in the companies from A through K who died. That doesn’t count those who were wounded. A few of them died from disease, but most were killed or died in a southern prison.
Civil War service men from Decatur County served in various regiments during the war. Companies E and H in the 37th Regiment, were made up mainly of Decatur County men and there is a long long list of them.
In the book are some great stories about what some of the men did or said. One that I especially enjoyed: “Women turned up their pretty noses at our men. One woman in Huntsville spit on a soldier one day and he simply knocked her down. But those ladies soon got over their prejudices and soon afterwards the best-looking ladies of Huntsville were seen walking the streets escorted by some blue coated officer or soldier and in a number of instances those Southern ladies married those Northern soldiers, which goes to show that those ladies were not only good looking, but smart and knew a good thing when they saw it.”
