GREENSBURG - The Biblical Arts Museum in Dallas, Texas, had a mural painted on a section of the wall that was 150 feet in length and at least 12 feet tall. The painting was focused on the Four Gospels of the Bible, including the Acts story of the Day of Pentecost.
When the narrator comes to the story of the Day of Pentecost and gets to the passage, "The sound of a mighty rushing wind," the spectators would feel a breeze blowing upon them. It is a very moving moment to have the experience.
Acts 2:1-4 When the day of Pentecost had come, they were all together in one place. 2 And suddenly from heaven there came a sound like the rush of a violent wind, and it filled the entire house where they were sitting. 3 Divided tongues, as of fire, appeared among them, and a tongue rested on each of them. 4 All of them were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other languages, as the Spirit gave them ability.
Our southern states have often received the brunt end of a hurricane. We have seen the destruction and along with the pain of being displaced from one's home. It is also interesting that the hurricane season and the season of Pentecost arrive at about the same time each year. Having lived in the Coastal Bend area of Texas, we knew the hurricane season was upon us as many stores would print a grid map of the Gulf of Mexico so we could track a hurricane that might be tracking through the gulf.
So, what is the correlation between the two? They are both powerful and mighty. I fear that because we are becoming so used to technology and the advancement of science, maybe we aren't relying on the Holy Spirit's power. I am not opposed to technology or science because I see we can have an appreciation for the conveniences given; at the same time, understand we have this influential third person of the Holy Trinity to provide us with the insights He offers to each one.
We also consider Pentecost to be the birth of a new venue called church, but it is more than a place, it is a ministry opportunity and an excellent tool for us to use to reach those who are not aware of the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ.
During our shelter at home time that's keeping us away from church, how have you responded? We do have a choice to spend time in prayer, reading the Bible and other good books, or accept the do nothing attitude. We have phones, internet, or write a letter to offer encouragement to someone that may need to hear from someone. How are you doing with that? It's not too late to start even as we are beginning to get out and about a little more.
Regardless of the situation we find ourselves in, the Holy Spirit is within us to give guidance. Someone needs to hear from you as they may not have anyone else who communicates with them. Reach out today to offer some fellowship even though we aren't gathering in our churches as we once did.
Feel the refreshing wind of the Holy Spirit. Experience His presence as never before.
