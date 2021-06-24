I had an opportunity to talk with John Peters last week and, as usual, learned a lot from him, his wife Nola and niece Cloie Frencken who was visiting. John is 93, and Nola is 90 and the couple has been married 69 years. They have four children Danny, Duane, Debbie Lawson and Jan Zingenfus. They have six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He has a brother Don Peters and a sister Ruth Ainsworth still living.
John was born in Springhill, but the family moved from that area to when he was a youngster to near Clarksburg. He worked at the Sears store as the outside salesman when the store was just off the square on East Main Street.
I learned about earlier life in Decatur County, especially about the year 1936, from John and Nola but also came away with a question that I hoped to solve if possible.
John told about a school bus, driven by Emerson Barkley, that turned over in 1936. He was on that bus and no one got hurt. The driver saw what was about to happen and called out to the kids “Hold on kids!” There was snow and ice on the road and a couple of hills caused the brakes not to hold. It slid down sideways and went over on its side. Things were not as convenient as they would later become so no one had a cell phone. He had to walk a half a mile to make the phone call (using a crank telephone) for help.
Of course, he was a youngster in 1936 but he still has memories of that particular year and something happening this year brought back some of those memories. That was 1936, a year of unsurpassed heat, floods, droughts, blizzards and yes, locusts – or were they cicadas?
As far as the heat in 1936 the records show that it was the hottest on record until 2016 that is tied with 2020. But what we must remember is that in 1936 few, if any, had air conditioning in their home and only few businesses had it. In Indiana alone the all-time state monthly records for heat was established in 1936 in Indiana at 115 degrees in the little town of Collegeville and at Seymour it was 111 degrees. Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska and Tennessee all were uncommonly hot. In some, those records still stand.
Apparently the famous “Dust Bowl” was partly to blame. There simply was not enough rain. Records have shown that about 5,000 died from the heat in 1936 in the days of no, or little air-conditioning.
But then John said something that sent me to the trusty old encyclopedia. Are cicadas and locusts the same thing or, at least, related? The reason this was on my mind is because many people have told me that they always thought locust and cicadas were the same thing. Others I have talked with say they are not the same thing. I must know the answer. The following is what I learned.
By 1936, the cicadas came to life during the Great Depression just as President Roosevelt was trying to get the New Deal started. Alongside these New Deal headlines, a story of a group of University of Maryland students who decided to eat the cicadas ran on the front page of the newspapers. The bugs tasted “something like soft shell crabs” when sautéed in butter, the students claimed. Every cicada cycle thereafter, newspapers have carried stories of curious taste testers who give their thoughts on the protein-rich insects.
Cicadas are helpful to us. They prune mature trees, aerate the soil and once they die, their bodies serve as a source of nitrogen for growing trees. They are also eaten by just about every living thing,
Locusts, however, are destructive and are kin to grasshoppers. Locusts, after all, are named in the bible as number eight of the major plagues. Moses is supposed to have warned the Pharaoh that God would send so many locusts that they would cover every tree and cover the ground so it couldn’t be seen and eat all there was to be eaten. Of course, that didn’t seem to have scared the Pharaoh.
Thank you John and Nola.
