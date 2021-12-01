Have you visited the St. Paul museum? A friend asked if I’d been to the St. Paul museum. The answer was no because I didn’t even know there was a museum in St. Paul.
The next time I saw Adrian Scripture, I asked him about it and he invited me to visit. I spent an hour there but had to return another day because – well, I had taken Buddy. Then I learned from Gladys Pike that I could take him in, but since that was unexpected I hadn’t brought his leash.
Gladys Pike is pretty much in charge of the museum, that is, showing people around and making everyone feel very welcome. She knows the history of every item there and she’s quite a writer too. She writes for her church (St. Paul Christian Church), but she loves history so that’s what she writes about. I will share one story she wrote a complete history about soon.
Adrian Scripture is very conscious of the fact that Adams Township and St. Paul have a unique history. He has been instrumental in getting downtown St. Paul on its way to becoming the town it used to be, but he gives others a lot of the credit.
He said, “It was Tom Ellerman who purchased several of these buildings you see on the streets years ago and by that effort many were saved. Also, Jerry Closser and Mike Ferrill and the St. Paul town board have been very supportive. St. Paul and Adams Township has so much history.”
It sure does.
For one thing, Adams, Washington and Fugit were the first three townships organized on May 14, 1822. (I suspect John Pratt has something special going on that day.) Hard to admit that 38 counties beat Decatur County at becoming a county. Of course, people were on the land that would eventually become Sand Creek, Clinton, Marion, Jackson, Clay and Salt Creek townships.
On the next visit to the museum I asked my stepdaughter, Nancy Grimes, and my step son, Don Smith, who was visiting from Tennessee, to join me for a tour of the museum. Don helped by taking photographs and Nancy by giving me another person’s viewpoint.
Adrian and his wife Karen bought the building because it has a good foundation. Built in 1911 for a Model T dealership, the upstairs was the Redmen’s Lodge. Other businesses have used the building during the years. He said he hates to see an old building torn down if it is in good enough shape that it can be used for something it may not have been built for but adds to St. Paul.
I saw a 1927 model T Ford truck when entering the St. Paul Museum. Adrian said he purchased it because “my father used a similar truck to haul grain and supplies in the St. Paul area during the Depression. He told us stories about how he supported his new family with that old Model T. It just brought back great memories for our family.” Don Smith was fascinated with the thick glass, tiny windshield wiper and running board. He also looked under the hood.
Gladys Pike said she especially values photographs and my does that museum have photographs! In fact, most have been enlarged and put on canvas. She also likes to encourage the little ones to be active visitors. Can you imagine how proud a little one is when he sits in the seat of the truck and gets pictures taken by his parent!
The museum is open Friday and Saturday and Gladys said on weekends there is often 25 or more visitors.
I ‘m looking forward to sharing what I learned about the buggy’s history, that unbelievable iron, the remarkable baptismal, that Purple Heart, that letter from Booth Tarkington and so much more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.