GREENSBURG – I’ve had great fun trying to find a photo for each day in John Pratt’s book “Historic Tales of Decatur County Indiana” and then put them on Facebook each day. It sure livens up the day for me. That’s with help from Bill Ford (Lest We Forget), Joshua Rutherford (Fallen Civil War Soldiers of Decatur County) and Mike Porter (Find a Grave). Plus the many books, papers and memories of many residents and ex residents.
John surely worked night and day to find 365 days worth of facts. For Sept. 2, 1822, he wrote: “The first sale of lots occurred in Greensburg, all thirty six on or near the public square. The most expensive was purchased by Thomas Hendricks for $121. The lot would become the DeArmond/Taylor Hotel.” I found the photo of the DeArmond Hotel when it was the fanciest place for miles around. Former Greensburg resident Cindy DeArmond Schoettmer, now living in Columbus, wrote: “My great great grandfather’s brother James DeArmond was the owner of the hotel first known as the Hotel DeArmond. He purchased it from Thomas Hendricks estate.” That lot on the southeast corner of the square is now a parking lot.
What kind of meals did this fancy restaurant offer? Let’s compare it to meals served on the Titanic. On one menu it had stuffed beef heart and marrowfat peas; neither one sounds remotely good.
To give you an idea of how really first class this hotel was, I found a menu for the DeArmond House restaurant dated Jan. 20, 1884. That restaurant could seat 130 persons for a meal. After seeing this menu I found one for the Titanic for April 14, 1912.
Certain items are misspelled (or maybe they’re spelled like they once were), for example: Cold for Cole and Bermudia for Bermuda:
DEARMOND HOUSE: JAMES DeARMOND, PROP’R
DINNER – JANUARY 20, 1884
SOUP : Oyster. ROASTS: Sirloin of Beef. Short Ribs of Beef with Browned Potatoes – Turkey with Oyster Dressing – Stuffed Beef Heart. VEGETABLES: Browned and Mashed Potatoes – Marrowfat Peas. Cabbage. COLD DISHES: Cherrystone Oysters. Cold Slaw. – White, Rye, Brown and Corn Breads – Crackers – RELISHES: Halford Sauce. Cucumber Pickles – French Mustard – Tomato Catsup. Black & Crosswell’s Chow Chow – Bermudia Onions. Horse Radish Piccalilli. DESSERT: Apples. Figs. Dates. Oranges – White Cake – Gold Cake – PASTRY: Banana Short Cake. French Cream Pie. Raspberry Pie -Tea. Coffee. Sweet Milk. NUTS: Almonds. Filberts. Cream Nuts -English Walnuts.
Compare that menu with the last dinner menu on the Titanic.
R.M.S “Titanic”
April 14, 1912 – The First-Class Menu – Private
FIRST COURSE: Hors D’Oruvres – Oysters- SECOND COURSE: Consommé Olga Cream of Barley – THIRD COURSE: Poached Salmon with Mousseline Sauce, Cucumbers. FOURTH COURSE: Filet Mignons Lili – Sauté of Chicken – Lyonnais -Vegetable Marrow Farel – FIFTH COURSE: Lamb, Mint Sauce – Sirloin of Beef, Chateau Potatoes Green Peas – Creamed Carrots – Boiled Rice – Parmentier & Boiled New Potatoes – SIXTH COURSE: Punch Romaine – SEVENTH COURSE: Roast Squab & Cress -EIGHTH COURSE: Cold Asparagus Vinaigrette – Ninth Course: Pate de Foes Gras – Celery – TENTH COURSE: Waldorf Pudding – Peaches in Chartreuse Jelly – Chocolate & Vanilla Éclairs – French Ice Cream.
“Of all the dishes served in 1st Class on Titanic, the Filet Mignons Lili was known to be the most labor intensive and over the top decadent.”
Best I could find out, the DeArmond Hotel was built during the 1870s.
Contact Pat Smith at news@greensburgdailynews.com.
