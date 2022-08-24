When your garden gives you a bumper crop of tomatoes, you want ideas! Here are 10 you need now to put them to good use. You can thank us later!
1. Make a Tomato Sandwich
Fresh garden tomatoes, mayo, salt and pepper on bread. That’s it. Perfection! If this sandwich doesn’t take you back to childhood summers nothing else will!
2. Get Saucy With Pico De Gallo
The perfect appetizer for summer. Just add your garden tomatoes (any variety), 1/2 a red onion, a handful of cilantro, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, diced jalapeno (to taste), and the juice of half a lime to a food processor and pulse a few times until it reaches a chunky consistency. Chill to let flavors meld for a few hours. Ole´! Serve with chips.
3. Chill Out With Homemade Gazpacho
Healthy, refreshing, delicious. This easy, cool summer soup is a must-try, and a great way to use up your garden tomatoes, and get a dose of essential vitamins and nutrients.
INGREDIENTS
4-5 ripe tomatoes
1 large cucumber, peeled
1 large red onion, quartered
1 green or red bell pepper, halved
2 cloves garlic, chopped
2 cups tomato juice or V8 juice
3 tablespoons olive oil
4 tablespoons red wine vinegar
Juice of 1 lemon
¼ teaspoon hot pepper sauce, such as Tabasco® (optional)
1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
Ground black pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
In a blender or food processor, combine the tomatoes, cucumber, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and 1 cup of tomato juice. Pulse until the veggies are coarsely chopped but not liquified, working in batches, if necessary.
In a large serving bowl, mix the pureed vegetables with the remaining tomato juice, olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, pepper sauce (if desired). Add salt and pepper, to taste. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving. Serves 4. If desired, add a dollop of plain yogurt to each bowl and a sprig of cilantro or flat leaf parsley.
4. Eat Them for Sun Protection
Turns out, certain foods act as natural sunscreens that can boost your tolerance to the sun and help you build a resistance to sunburn and sun damage. Tomatoes top the list!
5. Serve Up A Caprese Salad
One of the true delights of summer! Caprese salad combines all your favorite fresh flavors and textures: plump, ripe garden tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil. Serve it as a meal, an appetizer, or with a grilled steak dinner out on the deck with family.
INGREDIENTS
4 large, ripe tomatoes
1 large fresh mozzarella (4-5 oz.), drained
12 leaves fresh basil
Balsamic vinegar
Extra-virgin olive oil
Salt and fresh cracked black pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
Cut the tomatoes into flat, 1/4” thick slices and place them in a large plate. Cut the mozzarella into approximately eight slices and lay them over the tomatoes. Cut the basil leaves into thin strips and sprinkle them over the salad.
Drizzle the ingredients with olive oil, vinegar, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Allow the salad stand for 10 or 15 minutes before serving. Serves 4.
6. Grill A Mouth-Watering Cheese and Tomato Panini
Two words: swoon-worthy! Garden tomatoes add the right amount of acidity and flavor to your standard grill cheese, taking it to the flavor stratosphere. So easy! The hardest part will be deciding which cheese to use. Even simply broiling it open faced in the toaster oven is a win-win! Pssst: Use your waffle iron if you don’t have a panini press!
7. Crunch On Some Fried Green Tomatoes
Sometimes your garden gives you green tomatoes, so why not fry ’em up? This southern classic could very well be the perfect summer appetizer!
INGREDIENTS
3 medium firm mature green tomatoes
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup milk
2 eggs, beaten
2/3 cup cornmeal
Vegetable oil for frying saltpepper
INSTRUCTIONS
Cut tomatoes into 1/4-inch thick slices and sprinkle slices with salt and pepper. Place flour, milk, eggs, and cornmeal in separate dishes. To a cast iron skillet, add about 1/4″ to 1/2 inch of oil, and heat on medium-high heat. Dredge each tomato slice in milk, flour, eggs, and then the cornmeal, in that order. Fry a few of the coated tomatoes at a time until golden brown, careful not to overcook. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and serve warm with Sriracha mayo for dipping.
8. Can Them
Water bath canning is a boiling water method and is the simplest and easiest way to preserve high acid foods, like tomatoes. Then you can store them and enjoy them in chili, soups and stews this winter…. as you reminisce about how they grew on these hot summer days!
Water bath canning is a boiling water method and is the simplest and easiest way to preserve high acid foods, like tomatoes and citrus. Not all tomatoes are acidic enough to be safe, so many recipes adapted for tomato preservation add lemon juice and a little bit of salt in order to raise the acidity level high enough to make it safe for water bath canning.
Here is the basic method for water-bath canning tomatoes:
Find a water bath canning recipe for the type of tomato you want to can.
Sterilize your jars by placing them in boiling water in a canning rack in your canning pot. Leave them in the boiling water until you are ready to use them. It is important to keep the jars warm.
Pick the ripest and best quality tomatoes in your collection and remove the stem, core, and cut out any blemishes.
To remove the skins, dip the tomatoes into boiling water for one minute and immediately place them in ice-cold water. If you prefer not to remove the skins, you don’t have to. After all, that is where all the nutrients are. This works best for pureed tomato sauce.
Shake the seeds and excess water out each tomato while they are still whole and place them in a separate bowl, or just place them in a bowl and prepare the seeds, juice, and all. The latter will make for a more watery tomato product.
Puree the tomatoes (with or without seeds, juice, and skin) and cook them down until you get a thick sauce. You can also dice, crush, or even leave them whole. Just be sure to heat them up to a boil in whatever form you choose so that the mixture you place in the jars is warm.
Remove the sterilized jars and place them on a hot mat.
Follow your recipe, adding the correct measurement of lemon juice and salt to each jar.
Fill your jars with the tomato mixture you have created, leaving a 1/2 inch of “headspace” to allow room for the jar to create a vacuum seal.
Taking a butter knife, slide the knife up and down around the jar to help the air bubbles escape.
Wipe the rim of the jar with a paper towel and then place the new lid and band on the jar to a finger tightness.
Place in a canning pot with a wire rack, to prevent the jars from hitting the bottom, and boil for the amount of time the recipe calls for. Make sure you start timing it from when the water is actually at a rolling boil.
When your time is up, remove the jars and place them on a hot mat for 24 hours. You will begin to hear (usually immediately) that lovely popping noise that means your jars are safely sealed. If it does not seal, either eat it immediately or store it in the fridge.
Store your sealed jars in a dark cool place with the bands removed to prevent moisture collection, which can lead to rust and can run the risk of breaking your seal.
This method is not to be confused with pressure canning, which is required to preserve low acid foods like, green beans, carrots, and even some tomato-based recipes.
9. Dry Them
This method takes up the least amount of space, and who doesn’t love dried tomatoes? If you do, you’ll need a dehydrator. Then you can pop them into pasta dishes or top them on pizzas to your heart’s content!
To dry tomatoes:
Simply de-core, remove the skins (optional), and cut into wedges and shake out the seeds and excess moisture. You can also cut the seeds out.
Place your tomatoes on the racks of your dehydrator and dry for 10-12 hours until desired consistency.
If you like your tomatoes a little soft and chewy, after drying them, store them in freezer bags in the freezer. They won’t take up as much space, because all of the liquid is gone. Otherwise, if you completely dehydrate them you can store them on the shelf in plastic bags.
Dried tomatoes are reconstituted in water and are great additions to pasta and add a nice sweet flavor if added or pureed in soups.
10. Pickle Them
Got more cherry tomatoes than you know what to do with? If you’re looking for a quick way to preserve them, pickling them is a unique way to put them to good use. They’re so delicious, you’ll wonder why you haven’t tried them this way before.
INGREDIENTS
2 cups apple cider vinegar
2 cups water
1/4 cup salt
1/4 cup sugar
Zest of one lemon
2 pints cherry tomatoes
1/2 cup fresh dill sprigs
4 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds
INSTRUCTIONS
In a medium saucepan, bring vinegar, water, salt, sugar and lemon zest to a boil. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until sugar and salt are dissolved. Cool to room temperature.
Pierce each tomato once or twice with a wooden toothpick. Divide tomatoes, dill, garlic, red pepper and mustard seeds evenly among sterilized jars.
Pour cooled vinegar mixture into jars, leaving one inch of space at the top. Cover and refrigerate for up to one month.
