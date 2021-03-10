Is this the spring we’ve all been waiting for? I have certainly enjoyed the recent last warm days. It gets me in the mood to get outside, even though there’s not much that I can do. They say we need rain, so I hope we get it now before the farmers are wanting to get outside and into the fields. A lot of my spring flowers are coming through the ground and I am eager to see them blooming. I saw crocuses blooming and the snowdrops I always watch for are up and blooming.
Homemaker activities are beginning to pick up and we will know after District Day if we’re going to have our annual Home and Family Conference in June. I hope so, as I am eager to see all my friends from across the state. Also, mark April 20 as that is when we’re planning for our annual International Night. We will be going to Israel this year. It will be at First Baptist Church.
Next week is St.Patrick’s day. Don’t forget to wear your green for the day. I am giving you some Irish cabbage and potatoes recipes.
IRISH POTATOES AND CABBAGE
6 large potatoes, peeled and chunked
7 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup heavy cream
1 medium onion, chopped
1/2 head green cabbage,chopped
6 slices bacon, crisply cooked and chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Place potatoes in a large saucepan with enough lightly salted water to cover. Bring to a boil and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until tender. Drain well, making sure to remove excess water. Add butter and cream. Cover and let the butter melt. Meanwhile, melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until tender. Add cabbage and cook until tender and lightly browned on the edges; approximately 7 to 8 minutes. Mash potatoes and gently stir in the cabbage mixture and half of the chopped bacon. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Top with remaining chopped bacon. Cut the remaining tablespoon of butter into pats. Make small well in top and add remaining butter.
SKILLET DINNER
1 pound ground beef
3 cups shredded cabbage
2 thinly sliced carrots
2 large potatoes
1 onion, sliced
Salt to taste
4 slices cheese
Place the first 6 ingredients in a frying pan in layers. Cover with cheese. Skimmer for 45 minutes or until done.
MEATBALLS IN SAUERKRAUT SAUCE
1 package home-style meatballs
1 can sauerkraut, drained
1 can whole-berry cranberry sauce
1 cup brown sugar
8 ounces water
1 cup chili sauce
Put meatballs into a baking dish. Combine remaining ingredients and pour over meatballs. Cover dish and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.
SIX LAYER DINNER
1 pound ground beef
1 cup onion, sliced
1 cup celery, sliced
2 cups carrots, sliced
2 cups potatoes, sliced
1 can cream of chicken or celery soup
1/2 can water
Place meat in bottom of casserole. Add vegetables in order given. Salt each layer. Top with soup and about 1/2 can water. Cover casserole and bake at 350 degrees for 1 1/2 hours.
