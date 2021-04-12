1867: Wilbur Wright was born near Millville in Henry County. His father, Milton Wright, was a bishop in the Church of the United Brethren in Christ. The family moved several times, ending up in Dayton, Ohio, where Wilbur and his brother Orville conducted experiments which made aviation history.
1903: Indiana Governor Winfield T. Durbin and United States Senator Charles W. Fairbanks led the grand opening of the West Baden Springs Hotel in French Lick. Called the “Eighth Wonder of the World,” the circular structure encompassed the largest unsupported dome in the world. Palm trees grew in the atrium. With over 500 rooms, the venue offered a gambling casino, movies, bowling, and billiards. A primary attraction were the mineral baths which many believed could cure a variety of ailments.
1921: Indianapolis Mayor Charles W. Jewett said, “There is no place in this city for a Ku Klux Klan organization or any other organization designed to create antagonism between citizens. He was responding to newspaper reports that the Klan was organizing in the area. “All have the right to enjoy the peaceful pursuits of happiness,” he said, “and have the full protection of the government in this enjoyment.”
1945: Flags at the Indiana Statehouse were lowered to half-staff following news of the death of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Governor Ralph F. Gates sent a telegram to First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt extending the sympathy of the people of Indiana. He pledged loyal support of all Hoosiers for the new President, Harry S. Truman.
1964: Dale Messick was the featured speaker at the annual meeting of the Women’s Press Club in Indianapolis. Born in South Bend, she was America’s first syndicated female cartoonist. Her “Brenda Starr, Reporter” comic strip appeared daily in 250 newspapers. Millions of readers followed the adventures of the glamorous newspaper reporter who chased stories around the world.
1971: Plans were announced for the construction of a multi-use stadium in downtown Indianapolis near the City Market. Mayor Richard G. Lugar said, “Stimulated by the progress we announce today, let us dream of those things which now seem a great deal more possible tomorrow.” Three years later, opening ceremonies were held for Market Square Arena.
