GREENSBURG - We are starting a new year so it is time to take down the Christmas decorations and get ready for Valentine's Day. The stores could hardly wait to get rid of Christmas before they start another season, but I guess that is part of retail.
I thought maybe after Christmas I was going to start on a quilt, but we got seven puzzles for Christmas and several word search puzzle books as well as other books about Indiana. We have already put four puzzles together, but they were small ones with pictures of our Indiana state parks. They were really neat. Of course, three where 1,000 pieces of birds and butterflies. We did start on one, but this is going to be an all-winter job! I guess our kids and grandkids want us to stay busy and keep out of trouble. I am sure I will find time to work on another quilt.
I do hope things will get better so we can have some of our usual Extension Homemakers activities.
Here are few new recipes you may want to try. I am always looking for something different.
Quick Tomato Soup
1/4 c. butter
1/4 c. flour
1 tsp. curry powder
1/4 tsp. onion powder
1/4 tsp. salt
1 46 oz. can of tomato juice
1/4 c. sugar
croutons, optional
In a large saucepan, melt butter, stir in flour, curry powder, and onion powder until smooth. Gradually add tomato juice and sugar. Cook, uncovered, until thickened and heated through, about 5 minutes. If desired, serve with croutons. Makes 6 servings.
Turkey Biscuit Skillet
1 T. butter
1/3 c. chopped onion
1/4 c. flour
1 can undiluted chicken broth (10 1/2 oz.)
1/4 c. milk
dash of pepper
2 c. cooked and cubed turkey breast
2 c. frozen peas and carrots, thawed
1 tube (12 oz.) buttermilk biscuits, quartered
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Melt butter in ovenproof skillet, add onion; cook and stir until tender. In a small bowl mix flour, broth, milk and pepper until smooth; stir into pan. Bring to a boil; stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened. Add turkey and peas and carrots; heat through. Arrange biscuits over stew. Bake until biscuits are golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes. This can also be put in a casserole after mixed and before adding biscuits.
Broccoli Casserole
3 boxes of chopped frozen broccoli
1 pkg. Lipton dry onion soup mix
1 small carton of sour cream
1/4 c. melted butter
Cook broccoli until tender; drain. Mix with onion soup. Add sour cream and butter. Put in a casserole dish. Spread top with bread or cracker crumbs. Bake at 350 until brown.
Skillet Spanish Rice
1 lb. ground beef
1 onion chopped
1/2 green pepper, chopped
1 c. rice , uncooked
12 oz. can of tomato paste
1 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
1 tsp. dried mustard
1 3/4. c. hot water
Brown meat, onion and pepper. Add rice, tomato paste, salt, pepper, mustard and hot water. Mix well. Bring to a boil. Cover and simmer 20 minutes. Makes 6 servings.
Easy Banana Chip Cake
1 pkg. of yellow cake mix
1 1/4 c. water
3 eggs
1/2 c. unsweetened applesauce
2 medium bananas, mashed
1 c. miniature semisweet chocolate chips
1.2 c. chopped walnuts
Combine the cake mix, water, eggs and applesauce; beat on low speed for 30 seconds. Beat on medium for 2 minutes. Stir in bananas, chips, and nuts. Put in a 10-inch bunt pan that is coated with cooking spray and sprinkled with flour. Bake at 350 for 40 to 50 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.