GREENSBURG - It is fair time, and time to get those 4-H projects exhibited.
4-H and the fair have always been part of our family's summer. Charles and I were 4-H members back when, and some of our friends now. We met in 4-H. All our children were 4-H members and were very active with exhibits, contests, and trips. That was a great experience for them. All our grandchildren were in 4-H also. We still have one granddaughter in 4-H, and now we have two great grandchildren in 4-H. I guess we have always been a 4-H family. Maybe that is why I continue to exhibit in the Open Class each year. i just enjoying taking things to the fair, whether I win or not isn't important.
Hope to see everyone at the fair this year!
I got a note that the Bartholomew County Extension Homemakers are having a county tour to Mossy Acres Flower Farm at 10 a.m. July 17. If interested in joining them, Call Ann Bailey at 812-592-4158 for details.
Well, I got all my peaches canned and frozen. I also made peach jam and, of course, we had pie, shortcake and fresh peaches on ice cream.
Last week, I got some green beans from the Farmers Market so I canned them. They were very nice. I just may go back and get some more. My daughter brought me some squash also, so I will you a few recipes using some of them, and also peaches.
Stir-Fried Zucchini
1 lb. sliced zucchini
1 minced garlic clove
2 T. olive oil
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. Italian seasoning
dash of pepper
In a skillet,, saute the zucchini and garlic in oil until the zucchini is crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with seasonings. Serve immediately. Makes 4 servings.
Summer Squash Pound Cake
1/2 c. butter, softened
1 1/4 c. sugar
2 large eggs, room temperature
1 tsp. lemon juice
1/4 tsp. almond extract
2 1/2 c. all-purpose flour
1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. each baking soda and salt
1/2 c. sour cream
2 c. shredded summer yellow squash
Glaze
3/4 c. powdered sugar
2-3 tsp. water
1 1/2 tsp. lemon juice
In a bowl, beat sugar and butter, add eggs one at a time and beat well. Then add lemon juice and almond extract. In another bowl, combine dry ingredients; add creamed mixture along with sour cream, beating after each addition until combined. Stir in squash. Bake in a 10-inch fluted tube pan at 350 degrees for 50 to 55 minutes. Cool in pan for 10 minutes and remove to rack and cool completely. Combine glaze ingredients and pour over cake. Makes 12 servings.
Fresh Peach Crumble Bars
(This is one I hadn't tried before, but it's very good!)
Crust
1 c. sugar
3 c. flour
1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. nutmeg
1 c. butter, cut into cubes
1 large egg, slightly beaten
Peach layer
1/2 c. sugar
1 T. cornstarch
1/2 tsp. nutmeg
5 large peaches, sliced or diced
1 ts. lemon juice
Glaze
1 c. powdered sugar
1/4 tsp. almond extract
1 T. milk (more or less for desired consistency)
For the crust, whisk together sugar, flour, baking powder, salt and nutmeg until mixture resembles coarse sand. Add egg and mix until dough starts to hold together. Gently press a little more than half the dough in a 9 by 13 inch pan. Combine the peach mixture and put on top of crumb crust. Top with remaining crust mixture and bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 55 minutes. Cool completely before putting on glaze. Store leftovers in refrigerator.
I always use nutmeg in peach pudding or pie. If you like, you can use cinnamon instead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.