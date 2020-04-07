As we approach Easter, things are much different than usual. We hope everyone is safe and will have a chance to communicate in some way safely with their family and friends. We can always do the egg hunts and other get-togethers at a later date.
But, as we look outside lately we see that spring is here; the grass is growing, the spring flowers are blooming and our peach tree is in full bloom. We will see it how goes as the season continues. I planted some lettuce seed and also some marigold seed this week.
Some of our ladies are making face masks and we thank them for that. Be sure to keep track of your time for your volunteer hours. If you are interested in making them you can send a email tobhellmic@purdue edu for the directions. If you make some, contact Sharon Mang at 812-593-1424 and she will take care of getting them where they are needed. For more info contact the Extension Office at 812-663-8388.
Here are few spring recipes you may want to try as time goes.
Maple Glazed Ham
7 to 9 lb. spiral ham
Glaze
1/2 c.brown sugar
1/2 c. maple syrup
2 T. mustard
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 tsp. nutmeg
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Place ham on rack in shallow roasting pan. Cover and bake until thermometer reads 130 degrees, 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Meanwhile, combine glaze ingredients. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until slightly thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove ham from oven and pour glaze over ham and bake uncovered until thermometer reads 140 degrees, 15 to 30 minutes. Makes 15 servings.
Spinach Salad
1 pkg. fresh spinach
1 can bean sprouts, well drained
6 slices bacon, fried and crumbled
3 hard-boiled eggs, chopped
Dressing
1 c. oil
3/4 c. sugar
1/3 c. ketchup
1/4 c. vinegar
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 sm onion, minced
pinch of salt
Mix dressing and pour over spinach salad
Yum Yum salad
1 – 6 oz. pkg strawberry Jello
2 c. boiling water
2 c. pineapple juice
1 20 oz. can crushed pineapple
1 8 oz. pkg cream cheese, softened
8 oz. container of cool whip
Mix Jello and water, add pineapple juice. Combine cream cheese and pineapple and add to Jello. Fold in whipped topping. Serves 12.
Lemon Cream Cheese Dessert
1 oz. pkg cream cheese 1 pkg. instant lemon pudding
2 c. milk 1 9 inch graham cracker crust , baked
Crust:
1 pkg. graham crackers made into crumbs
1/4 c. sugar
1/4 c. butter
Mix crust ingredients and press into a 9 by 13 pan and bake at 325 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes. Mix cream cheese until softened and gradually at 1/2 c. milk. Mix until soft and creamy. Add 1 1/2 c. milk and pudding mix. Beat slowly for 1 minute and pour at once into cooled crust. Chill one hour or until firm.
AN EASTER CAROL
Spring burst’s today, for Christ is risen and all the earth’s at plat
Flash forth, thou sun, the rain is over and gone, its work is done,
Winter is past, sweet spring is come at last, is come at last,
Bud fig and wine, bud,olive, fat with fruit and oil, and wine
Bread forth this morn in roses, thou but yesterday a thorn,
Uplift thy head, O pure white lily through the winter dead.
Beside your dams leap and rejoice, you merry-making lambs
All herds and flocks rejoice, all beast of thickets and of rocks.
Sing, creatures sing, angels and men and birds, and everything.
