GREENSBURG – It is already Labor Day weekend! It seems we just celebrated the 4th of July. On Labor Day we honor all those working people in our country who go to work everyday to provide for their families and take pride in the work they do.
It always seemed to me that I would feel better when I could do something worthwhile each day for not only my family but for the community and the country. Just another shout out to all those workers.
When Labor Day comes it seems like it is time to think about fall. Time for me to get some mums and pumpkins to decorate with. I always like to decorate for fall because the colors are so bright and cheery.
There will be a Sewing Day on September 3 in the large meeting room at the Extension Office to work on boys shorts for Operation Christmas Child, which is one of the Homemakers’ ongoing projects. The time is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Just show up if you can help. There is also a need of extra sewing notions and supplies. For more info, call Isabelle Royse at 812-662-6841. Your help is always appreciated.
As Labor Day is upon us. here are a few recipes you may want to try:
Chili Coney Dogs
1 lb ground beef
15 oz. can of tomato sauce
½ c. water
2 T. Worcestershire sauce
1 T. dried onion
½ ts. garlic powder
½ tsp. ground mustard
½ tsp. chili powder
dash of pepper and cayenne pepper
8 hot dogs
Brown the beef until no longer pink and breaking into crumbles, drain. Place the hot dogs in a 3-qt. slow cooker; top with beef mixture and the remaining ingredients. Cook covered on low until heated through (4 to 5 hours). Serve on buns with toppings as desired.
Loaded Waffle Fries
4 c. frozen waffle-cut fries
1 tsp. steak seasoning
1 c. shredded Cheddar cheese
1 T. chopped onion
2 T. real bacon bits
Place fries on a greased baking sheet. Bake at 425 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until lightly browned. Sprinkle with steak seasoning; toss to combine. Top with remaining ingredients. Bake until cheese is melted (2 to 3 minutes). Makes 4 servings.
Frito Corn Pepper Salad
2 – 15 oz. can corn, drained
2 c. shredded cheddar cheese
1 c. miracle whip
1 c. bell pepper, chopped(any color)
½ c. red onion, chopped
1 – 10 oz. bag of Fritos-Chili Cheese corn chips -crushed
Combine everything except chips and chill for 1 hour. Mix in crushed chips just before serving.
Savory Cucumbers
2 cucumbers, unpeeled
1 tsp. garlic salt
1 c. sour cream
dash of pepper
½ tsp. celery salt
½ tsp. onion salt
Slice cucumbers paper thin. Soak for a least one hour in ice water to which the garlic salt has been added. Drain until thoroughly dry. Combine and mix well the sour cream, pepper, celery salt and onion salt. Add to cucumbers, toss lightly and serve.
Fruit Cocktail Cake
2 c. flour
1½ c. sugar
2 tsp. baking soda
1 (17 oz.) can of fruit cocktail
2 beaten eggs
Sift together dry ingredients. Add fruit cocktail (do not drain) and beaten eggs. Mix well. Bake in a 9 by 13 in pan at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Do not remove from pan.
Icing;
¾ c. sugar
½ c. margarine
½ c. evaporated milk
½ c. chopped nuts
1 tsp. vanilla
1 c. coconut
Boil sugar, margarine and milk together in a heavy saucepan for 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Add nuts, vanilla, and coconut. Pour over hot cake. Return to hot oven until coconut is brown. Cool cake and cut in squares.
