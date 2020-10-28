GREENSBURG - It seems more like fall each day; the leaves are falling and it's time to mow the grass once more and clean up the yard and garden. The rain was great for the wheat and gave farmers a rest for a day or so. After that they can continue their harvest, which seems to be very good this fall.
Election day is coming up next week so let us all use the privilege we have to vote, that is our voice. It will be nice when it's over so the TV can have some other commercials. As we travel around the area we see so people have put up beautiful fall decorations, but some are detracted by a yard full of political signs. I do hope the people who put up the signs will come and get them when the election is over so we can go on with our normal routine.
We also celebrate Halloween this weekend. I hope the children will be safe when out trick or treating. We also must be careful with our treats and put them in individual packages. As far as wearing a mask, it seems maybe we have been wearing our Halloween masks for sometime since we don't always know who says hello to us when we are at the grocery store or other places. It will all get better, so just have a good laugh and go on with life and enjoy it.
Here a few recipes you may enjoy trying.
Halloween Snack Mix
1 pkg. (12 1/2 oz.) candy corn
1 pkg. chocolate covered raisins (12 oz.)
1 5 oz. container of cheese ball snacks
In a large bowl, combine the snacks and store in a airtight container in a cool place. Makes about 8 cups of snack mix.
Tropical Crunch Snack Mix
1 12 oz. can honey-roasted peanuts
1 10 oz. can of salted cashews
10 oz. of dried banana chips
8 oz. dried pineapple pieces.
6 oz. coconut chips
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Store in an airtight container. Makes about 11 cups of snack mix.
Scalloped Chicken Supper
1 4.9 oz. pkg of scalloped potatoes
1/4 tsp. poultry seasoning
1 3/4 c. boiling water
1 can cream of chicken soup, undiluted
2 c. cubed cooked chicken
1 c. shredded carrots
1/2 c. chopped celery
1/4 c. finely chopped onion
Set potatoes aside. Place the contents of sauce mix in a bowl, sprinkle with poultry seasoning. Whisk in the water and soup. Stir in the chicken, carrots, celery, onion and potatoes. Put in a greased 2 qt. baking dish. Bake uncovered at 400 degrees for 45 o 50 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Makes 4 servings.
Southwestern Soup
2 T. oil
1 1/3 lb. stew meat, cut in bite-size pieces
salt and pepper
2 tsp. garlic powder
1/4 c. flour
1 1/2 c. chopped onion
1 pkg. taco seasoning mix
2 cans, 14 1/2 oz beef broth
1 can Italian-style tomatoes
1 20 oz. pkg. frozen mixed vegetable
In a Dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat. Sprinkle meat with salt, pepper and garlic powder. Thoroughly coat meat with flour. Add meat and onions to oil, cook until onions are tender and meat begins to brown. Add taco seasoning, beef broth and tomatoes. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 1 hour. Stir in vegetables and cook another 45 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Makes about 8 servings. Can be frozen.
7-Up Salad
1 can crushed pineapple,drained
1 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened
1 small pkg. lime Jello
1 c.chopped pecans
15 large marshmallows
8 oz. 7-Up
2 c. whipped topping
Mix together pineapple, cream cheese , lime Jello and pecans. Melt marshmallows in 7-Up. Add to pineapple mixture. Mix Cool Whip into above mixture. Pour into a 7 by 11 inch serving dish. Refrigerate.
A HAPPY HOME RECIPE
4 C. LOVE
2 C. LOYALTY
3 C. FORGIVENESS
1 C. FRIENDSHIP
5 SPOONS OF HOPE
2 SPOONS OF TENDERNESS
4 QUARTS IF FAITH
1 BARREL OF LAUGHTER
Take love and loyalty, mix it thoroughly with faith. Blend it with tenderness, kindness and understanding. Add friendship and hope, sprinkle with laughter. Bake it with sunshine. Serve daily with generous helpings.
