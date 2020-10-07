DECATUR COUNTY - Are you enjoying this beautiful weather as much as I am? The only thing I would have liked to see was a little rain to lay the dust. There seems to be a continual dust fog wherever I go!
The scenery is beginning to be very pretty, especially from our front windows. I don't have to have hills and mountains to see it. The garden is history except for a few beets and turnips. It was a successful year, but a hard one. I supplemented our garden with purchases from the Farmers Market. It was the first year I've done that much. My refrigerator is still full of the purchases I made at the last one.
I can now say the Madison District Homemakers Retreat was a success. We got in most of what we usually have at Higher Ground in just one day. The only thing I missed was Bingo. We practiced social distancing and tried to follow all the rules.
The meal was a catered sack lunch and was very good.
It was the first time all eight counties in the district were there.
There were two special speakers that we all enjoyed. Cari Beggs told of her flower gardens and how she got started in the business. She provided enough flowers for all of us to take home a small arrangement. Then in the afternoon Christian Rust told all about raising bees. I didn't know there so many bee keepers in the area. They are interesting little creatures and are very beneficial to crops. He had some Tree City Beekeeper honey for sale. I bought a jar, but haven't had a chance to try it yet.
It is time for a lot of people to try new soup recipes for the fall season. I hope you will try one of these.
VEGETABLE SOUP
1 pound ground beef
1 small bag or can corn
1 small can peas
1 pint tomatoes
1 pint green beans
3 small potatoes, peeled and diced
1 quart tomato juice
5 carrots, peeled and chopped
Brown ground beef; drain. Boil carrots and potatoes 15 minutes. Drain. Put everything in a large pan and simmer until hot. Serves 6.
SOUTHWESTERN BEAN SOUP
1 pound smoked sausage, cut into small pieces
Sliced onion
Celery
Garlic
1 can Great Northern Beans
1 can black beans
1 can tomatoes, cut up
1 can corn
1/4 - 1/2 cup salsa
Boil sausage with onion, celery, garlic until tender. Add remaining ingredients and heat.
BEEF BARLEY SOUP
1 can tomato juice
1 can water
1 pound ground beef, browned and drained
4 cups sliced carrots
1/2 cup diced onion
1/2 cup barley
6 beef bouillon cubes
Cook until vegetables are tender.
