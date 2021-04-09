GREENSBURG - Wasn't the past weekend one of the nicest ones we've had for several years? It was such a nice day, weather-wise. The old timers used to say if it rained on Easter, it would rain for seven Sundays, and they hit it pretty much on the head. We may be praying for rain before the summer is over.
It was so nice for the little ones who like to hunt for their eggs. We were out and about and saw a house where there were a lot of cars and people standing outside. The little ones all had their baskets so I figured an Easter egg hunt was about to begin. It brought back a lot of memories when our kids and grandkids were little. They always enjoyed hunting for their eggs. it seems that they always managed to miss one and we would find it weeks later. Of course, we used the real thing, no plastic eggs with money inside. It was also a good time for church services and sunrise services with breakfast.
Our spring flowers are just outdoing themselves. They are so pretty. The redbuds are about to burst into bloom and the peach trees are in full bloom with the bees flying all around. I just hope those cool days last week didn't freeze them. I need to can peaches again this summer.
I need to correct a mistake I made in my last column. International Night will be April 20 with registration beginning at 5:30 p.m. followed by the meal at 6. After the meal, the program will be presented by Sue Menefee sharing about her trip to Israel a few years ago. The meal will consist of typical food from that area. I am eager to hear her presentation as a lot of our Bible history took place in that area.
We got the word at our Spring District Meeting that Home and Family will be June 1, 2 and 3. So we will be having our Cultural Arts contest as usual. The special category will be Aprons and the regular class will include embroidery, quilts, painting, photography, etc. These will be voted on and winners chosen by popular vote. The winners in each category will be taken to Home and Family and displayed there. Registration is due this weekend so get yours in asap.
LEMON SHEET CAKE
1 lemon cake mix
4 eggs
1 can lemon pie filling
1 3-ounce package cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup butter softened
2 cups powdered sugar
1 1/2 teaspoon lemon extract
In a large mixing bowl, beat cake mix and eggs until well blended. Fold in pie filling. Spread in a greased 10x 15 x 1-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes or until toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack. In small mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, butter, and powdered sugar until smooth. Stir in lemon extract. Spread over cooled cake. Makes 30 to 35 servings.
HAWAII CAKE
1 box yellow cake mix
1 cup milk
1 package vanilla instant pudding
1 8-ounce package cream cheese
1 8-ounce carton whipped topping
1 16-ounce can crushed pineapple, drained
1/2 cup maraschino cherries, chopped
1/2 cup chopped nuts
1/2 cup coconut
Prepare cake mix per package directions. Bake 25 - 30 minutes in 10 1/2 x 15 1/2" jelly roll pan. Cool. Icing: Mix pudding and milk together. Beat in softened cream cheese. Fold in whipped topping. Spread on cake. Top with pineapple, cherries, then nuts and coconut. Yield: 18 servings.
PEANUT BUTTER CAKE
1 yellow cake mix
1/2 cup oil
1 1/3 cup water
2/3 cup peanut butter
3 eggs
Icing:
1 stick margarine
2/3 cup peanut butter
1 small box powdered sugar
1/3 cup milk
Combine cake ingredients in bowl. Mix for 2 minutes. Pour batter into greased angel food or bundt pan. Let set in pan for 30 minutes. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 - 60 minutes. Cool before icing. Icing: Combine all ingredients in bowl until smooth. Frost cake after it is cool. Makes 10 - 12 servings.
FRESH COCONUT CAKE
1 box white cake mix
4 egg whites
1/2 cup oil
1 package instant vanilla pudding mix
10 ounces 7-Up
Mix 3 - 4 minutes. pour into 2 9-inch sprayed pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 - 30 minutes.
POWDERED SUGAR ICING:
1 box powdered sugar
1 stick margarine
1 tablespoon vanilla
Milk to make spreading consistency
2 packages frozen coconut
1/2 can coconut
Mix powdered sugar, margarine, vanilla, and milk. Ice cake. with icing. Mix fresh and canned coconut. Put coconut between layers and on top of icing. Yields 12 servings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.