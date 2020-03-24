Spring began this past week, and as I look outside I see the irises starting to come up and the other spring flowers beginning to bloom. Some of the trees are also beginning to get green, so before long we will be thinking about mowing that lawn again.
Of course, COVID-19 is what we are dealing with each day. My kids told us to stay at home and give them a list of what we needed. I really appreciate that, but one thing we really missed this weekend was not being able to go to church. We watch it on TV, but it wasn’t quite the same. I hope everyone is trying to be safe , but I don’t understand people buying large quantities of products and keeping people who really need it unable to get it. We all need to be more caring, think about our neighbors and friends, and say a couple of extra prayers for everyone.
I have been busy sewing, as usual. I finished a quilt for a grandson who is graduating this spring, and finished embroidering quilt blocks for a quilt for church for next year. I am like Alice, I can always find something to sew. It seems sewing comes before extra cleaning for me.
Although, as I was looking though some old home ec’ papers I found some recipe sheets from lessons when Jean Reed was our Extension agent. That was a while ago. I am going to share some of the recipes from the lesson, which was titled “Using New Products on the Market.”
Meat Pie
Instant masted potato flakes
1 can beef stew
1 can biscuits
Prepare potato flakes as directed on package for three servings. Place potatoes in a casserole dish to form a layer on the bottom and on the sides. Pour in the beef stew. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and place the biscuits on top. Return to oven until biscuits are browned.
Makes four servings.
Criss-Cross Chili Bake
1 can chili con carne (without beans)
1 2 1/2 oz. can of potato sticks
1/2 c. grated sharp cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a 10 by 6 by 2 inch baking dish, place chili. Carefully break up with a fork and spread on bottom of dish. Sprinkle potato sticks on top, then cheese. Bake 15 minutes or until hot.
Biscuit Mix Breads
1 package yeast
3/4 c. warm water
2 1/2 c. prepared biscuit mix
Dissolve yeast in warm water. Stir in biscuit mix and beat vigorously. Turn dough onto surface well dusted with biscuit mix. Knead until smooth, about 20 times. Shape dough as desired for coffee cake, rolls or buns. For pizza, divide into four pieces and shape into four 10-inch circles.
Blueberry-Peach Cobbler
1 package blueberry muffin mix
1/4 c. sugar
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
6 T. butter
1/2 c. chopped nuts
2 can peach pie filling
1/4 c. sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. almond extract
Wash blueberries and drain. In a medium bowl, combine dry muffin mix, 1/4 cup sugar, 1/2 tsp. cinnamon. Cut in butter and stir in nuts.
In a 9 by 13 inch pan, combine pie filling, 1/4 cup sugar, 1 tsp. cinnamon, the almond extract and drained blueberries. Spoon the crumb topping over the peaches. Bake at 350 degrees until topping is golden brown.
Pistachio Cake
1 box white cake mix
1/2 c. water
1/2 c. oil
2 boxes pistachio pudding mix (instant)
1/2 c. milk
5 eggs
Mix cake mix, pudding, water, milk and oil. Add eggs, one at a time. Pour into a greased 9 by 13 inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees.
Frosting
1 small container of Cool Whip
1 small box of instant pistachio pudding mix
Mix the cool whip and pudding mix. May have to add some milk until smooth spreading consistency. Spread on cake and store in refrigerator.
