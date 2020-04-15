DECATUR COUNTY - I'm confused. My calendar says this is the middle of April. The weather man is predicting snow for the next few days. I loved those nice warm days we had a couple weeks ago when I could open the window and feel the warm breeze come in. Now the furnace feels good. We're never satisfied, are we?
I'm getting tired of being locked in my house due to the virus. My saving grace has been my sewing machine. I started by working on my charity quilts. Then I heard about the need for masks and I got started doing them. I made around 275 when I finally ran out of elastic and bias tape. I was lost, so started cutting small blocks from all the small scraps I made when making the masks. Then I found some elastic on line and ordered it so should be back in business in another week or so.
I made a mask for myself and wore it to the store. I was never so glad to get outside. I couldn't breathe and it made me a nervous wreck. I could never wear one for a day at a time. I guess if my job required it, I would get used to it.
Are you a mushroom hunter? I used to enjoy it, but nowadays I can hardly walk in my yard let alone in the woods. There have been a lot of people posting on Facebook all the pictures of the haul they have been getting. I would think I had hit heaven if I could find a half dozen like some get by the bushel. No one ever tells where they find them.
Since I can't go to the store and have to rely on someone to bring me some groceries, it is hard to plan meals around what I have on hand. Maybe I can find recipes that one usually has on hand or can or can easily alter.
SKILLET DINNER
1 pound ground beef
3 cups shredded cabbage
3 thinly sliced carrots
2 large potatoes, sliced
1 onion, sliced
Salt to taste
4 slices cheese
Place the first six ingredients in a frying pan in layers. Cover with cheese; simmer for 45 minutes or until done.
HAMBURGER CASSEROLE
2 cans chicken noodle soup
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 cup water
1 cup instant rice
1 1/2 - 2 pounds hamburger
1 cup diced onion
Mix soups, water and rice together; let stand while preparing the meat. Cook the meat and onions until meat is no longer pink. Do not salt. Mix the soup and meat mixtures together and put into a greased baking dish. Top with potato chips, if desired. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to 1 hour.
CHICKEN - RICE CASSEROLE
1 large onion, diced
1 1/2 cup celery, sliced
1 cup raw rice
1 pound ground beef, browned
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 can water
1 cup cashews
Butter a 9 x 9-inch baking dish. Place in layers in the baking dish the following: onion, celery, uncooked rice, browned ground beef, chicken soup, and water. Season to taste. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 - 40 minutes. Cover top with broken cashews. Return to oven for 10 - 15 minutes to brown. May serve with soy sauce.
GROUND BEEF SUPREME
1 pound ground beef
1/4 cup bread crumbs
1 beaten egg
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons minced onion
1/2 cup chopped celery
3 potatoes
3 to 4 carrots
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1/2 cup water
Mix meat, crumbs, egg, salt, onion, and celery. Shape into four patties, at least one inch thick. Brown on both sides in a skillet. Peel potatoes and cut them lengthwise into fourths. Cut carrots into sticks. Place vegetables around meat in a large skillet. Dilute soup with water and pour over the meat and vegetables. Cook slowly on low heat for about 45 minutes. Serves four.
HAM AND GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE
1/4 cup margarine
1/4 cup flour
2 cups milk
1 cup grated cheese
3 medium potatoes, cooked and diced
1 16-ounce can green beans, drained
2 cups diced ham
1 1/2 cup bread crumbs
Melt margarine and stir in flour. Add milk, slowly, and cook until thickened. Add cheese to the white sauce and stir until melted. Spray a 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Put in the potatoes, green beans, and ham. Pour cheese sauce over these ingredients. Add buttered, toasted bread crumbs on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 - 35 minutes.
