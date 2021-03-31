GREENSBURG - Spring is in the air. The robins are here, the birds are singing, and I heard the frogs the other night. Also, spring flowers are beginning to bloom. I planted some pansies in a couple of containers and they are looking good, It just brightens up the yard. Our granddaughter mowed the lawn already. She said it needed to be mowed before Easter. I guess she was right. I think there is still plenty of places to hide the Easter Eggs for our seven great-grandchildren to find. It will be different for Easter this year. We will be able to go to church with our families and have a family get together.
I know some of the restrictions have been lifted, but we still need to be careful. Maybe a mask to match your new Easter outfit. I do wish everyone a Happy Easter and hope you will be able to attend a church service this year.with your family.
Remember, Homemakers, to get your reservations in for International Night. Also, club dues are due May 1. If anyone is interested in attending our Extension Homemakers events, they are open to anyone. Hope to see you there.
After Easter we sometimes wonder what to do with the hard-boiled eggs that are left. Here are a few ideas.
Hard-boiled Egg Bake
Cut eggs in half and place in a 9-inch square baking dish. Cover with homemade cheese sauce. top with grated Parmesan, bread crumbs and melted butter. Bake at 400 degrees until bubbly. Serve with bacon or ham.
Use in your favorite pea salad.
Make egg salad, just finely chop the eggs, add some relish, onions, mayo and a touch of mustard and spread on wheat bread or maybe toast the bread first
Also try lining up in the middle of your meat loaf before baking. A surprise in every slice.
Ham and Veggie Casserole
1 ( 16 oz. pkg ) frozen broccoli
1 (16 oz. Pkg.) frozen cauliflower
2 tsp. plus 2 T. butter divided
1/4 c. seasoned bread crumbs
2 T. flour
1 1/2 c. milk
3/4 c. shredded cheese
1/2 c. grated Parmesan cheese
1 1/2 c. cubed fully cooked ham
dash of pepper
Cook broccoli and cauliflower according to package directions. Drain. Meanwhile, in a small skillet melt 2 tsp. butter. Add seasoned bread crumbs, cook and stir until lightly toasted. Remove from heat. In a large skillet melt remaining butter, stir in flour until smooth; gradually whisk in milk. Bring to a boil; stir until thickened. Remove from heat; stir in cheese until blended. Stir in ham, pepper and vegetables. Pour into greased 8-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with crumbs. Bake at 400 degrees until heated through, 10 to 15 minutes. Makes 4 servings.
Caramel Toffee Ice Cream Pie
1 1/2 c. chocolate graham cracker crumbs
2 .T. sugar
1 egg white beaten
2 T. melted butter
4 c. frozen vanilla yogurt, softened and divided
2 English toffee candy bars coarsely chopped and divided
1/2 c. caramel ice cream topping
Combine crumbs, sugar, stir in butter and egg white. Press into the bottom and sides of 9-inch pie plate. Bake at 375 degrees for 6 -8 minutes or until set. Cool. Spread 2 2/3 c. of frozen yogurt into the crust. Sprinkle with half of the toffee bits, drizzle with half of caramel. Layer with remaining yogurt, toffee and caramel topping. Cover and freeze for 8 hours or overnight. Remove 15 minutes before serving from the freezer. Makes 8 servings.
Lemonade Dessert
1 1/2 c. flour
3/4 c. b. sugar
3/4 cubed butter
3/4 c. chopped pecans
1/2 gal. softened vanilla ice cream
1 12 oz. can of frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed
Combine flour and brown sugar, cut in butter until crumble. stir in pecans. Spread in a single layer into a greased 15x10x1 inch baking pan. Bake 9 -12 minutes at 375 degrees, stirring once. Cool on rack for 10 minutes. In a large bowl, beat ice cream and lemonade until blended. Sprinkle half of the the crumbles into a greased 13 by 9 inch dish. Spread with ice cream mixture; sprinkle with remaining crumbles. Cover and freeze overnight. Remove dessert from the freezer 15 minutes before serving. Makes 12 to 15 servings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.