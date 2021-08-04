GREENSBURG - It is already August, school is starting, and the State Fair is going on.
We hope all the 4-Hers exhibiting at the State Fair do well.
As for school starting, it is time to watch out for that big yellow school bus when driving. Just remember to slow down in school zones and out on the highway as well as continue to look out for all the farm equipment. it seems some people think the county roads are the Interstate. I hope school goes well for all the students and everyone continues to be safe and look out and care for everyone else.
If anyone is interested in joining the Extension Homemakers, just call the Extension office for information. We always welcome new members to join and learn about our activities and get involved in the community.
Well, I guess it is time to get back to gardening and canning. Until the last couple of years, we have always had a big garden. I miss it, but not the work, so we rely on the Farmers Markets and my children. Most of them have gardens of their own and always share their produce. I hope they learned from us. All of them helped in the garden at home and also took gardening in 4-H. It is good that they continue to use their talents and do a good job of gardening.
Here are a few recipes to share.
Beef Stroganoff in a Crock Pot
1 to 1 1/2 lb. of cubed beef
1 can mushroom soup
1 7 oz. can of mushrooms (stems and pieces)
1 1/2 tsp. salt
pepper to taste
1 ( 4-serving-size) pkg. brown gravy mix
1 c. water
Put beef in crock pot. Add soup, mushrooms, salt and pepper. Sprinkle gravy mix over meat and other ingredients. Stir in water. Cook on low for 8 hours, stirring occasionally. Serve over rice or noodles. Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Chipped Beef Casserole
2 (6 oz. pkg ) dried beef, diced
1 7 oz. pkg. macaroni
2 can mushroom soup
2 cans of evaporated milk
1 med. onion, chopped
1/2 lb.sharp cheese, diced
4 hard-boiled eggs
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
Mix all ingredients and refrigerate overnight. Bake in a 9 by 13 -inch baking pan for 1 hour at 350 degrees. Makes 10 servings.
Zucchini -Carrot Casserole
1 c. water
2 lb. cubed zucchini (about 6 cups)
1/4 c. chopped onion
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 c. shredded carrots
1 c. sour cream
1 c. melted margarine
2 ( 6 oz.) pkg of chicken flavored stuffing mix
Boil zucchini and onion in 1 c. water for 5 minutes; drain. Stir in soup, sour cream and carrots. Toss stuffing mix with melted margarine. Spread 1/2 of the stuffing mix in the bottom of a 9 by 13 inch baking dish. Spoon vegetable mixture on top. Sprinkle the rest of the stuffing mix over all. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Summer Surprise Dessert
1 c. seedless grapes - sliced
1 c. whole fresh blueberries
1 c. sliced fresh strawberries
1 c. fresh peaches, diced
1 c. firmly packed brown sugar
2 c. sour cream
In a 9 by 12 inch glass dish, combine all the fruit and mix well. Sprinkle brown sugar over all the fruit. Top with sour cream, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 3 to 4 hours or overnight. The sour cream will seep through the brown sugar to the fruit. To serve, gently stir the fruit. Any combinations of fresh fruit can be used.
Five-Minute Blueberry Pie
1 graham cracker crust
1/2 c. sugar
2 T. cornstarch
3/4 c. water
4 c. fresh blueberries
Combine sugar and cornstarch. Stir in 3/4 c. water and stir until smooth. Bring to a boil over medium heat and cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add blueberries and cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Pour into a graham cracker crust. Chill. Makes 8 servings.
