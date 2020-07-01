GREENSBURG – I’m back, and trying to get a column written . I had a lot of trouble with my computer and took it to the shop. They said it would be a week to get it fixed and I finally got it after almost two weeks! I guess I am dangerous on the computer; it had a lot of stuff in it that they had to take out. It is still doing things I don’t like, but maybe I can live with them until I have time to take it back.
Haven’t we had some nice rains lately? They have certainly made things look good. Our poor garden is trying its best. The critters have had a heyday eating what they like best – sweet potatoes, broccoli, and cabbage are their favorites. Wayne has finally gotten an electric fence up to try to salvage it for us. I may have to be a customer of the Farmers’ Market this year.
It seems like things are beginning to open up a little more now. I’ll be glad when they finally get back to open fully. I think we just need to use a little common sense; hand sanitizing and masks are foremost.
I hear that the Madison District meeting is a go for this year. I think we all miss our social gatherings most of all. Our little club was able to have a meeting, even if only four of us got there. It has given me a lot of time to catch up on a lot of projects I had forgotten about. I have gotten to the bottom of a lot of drawers and boxes and found things I had no idea I even had! I have a lot of things to go to charity when my quilter gets around to quilting them.
I saw zucchini at the Farmers’ Market last week, so will give you some recipes if you are getting it in your garden.
ZUCCHINI SAUSAGE CASSEROLE
6 cups diced zucchini (cook 20 minutes)
3/4 cup shredded carrots
1/2 cup diced onion
6 tablespoons butter or margarine
2 1/2 cups seasoned croutons
1 1/2 cup grated Cheddar cheese
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1/2 cup sour cream
1 pound milk sausage, browned and drained
Drain cooked zucchini. Saute’ carrots and onions in 4 tablespoons butter. Remove from heat and add 1 1/2 cup croutons, soup, 1 cup of cheese, and the sour cream. Stir in the sausage then gently stir in the zucchini. Toss the remaining croutons and butter in a skillet. Sprinkle the croutons and remaining cheese on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.
ZUCCHINI PATTIES
1 or 2 small or medium zucchini, grated
1 or 2 eggs
1/4 pound crushed saltine crackers
3 or 4 green onions
1 can tuna
Mix all the ingredients together. Let stand until the crackers are soft. Then form into patties and fry in butter flavored shortening until golden. Add salt and pepper, if desired.
ZUCCHINI MARMALADE
6 cups peeled and ground zucchini
1 #2 can crushed pineapple
1/2 cup lemon juice
2 boxes powdered pectin
6 cups sugar
Cook gently for 1 hour, or until it coats a spoon.
Add one box gelatin (any flavor). Put in jars and refrigerate.
ITALIAN ZUCCHINI CRESCENT PIT
4 cups thinly sliced zucchini
1/4 – 1/2 cup margarine
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon sweet basil leaves
2 eggs, well-beaten
8-ounce can refrigerated crescent rolls
1 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup chopped parsley
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon oregano leaves
2 cups shredded Mozzarella cheese
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
Heat oven to 375 degrees. In skillet, cook zucchini and onion in margarine about 10 minutes. Stir in parsley and seasonings. In large bowl, blend eggs and cheese. Stir in with vegetables. Line pie plate with rolls. Spread with mustard. Pour mix into crust. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 minutes. Check with knife inserted into center. If crust gets too brown, cover with foil for last 10 minutes. Serve hot.
