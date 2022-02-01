GREENSBURG - It is a sunny morning but I'm afraid the sun isn't going to last long. The TV has been warning us for several days about the winter storm that is going to come right through here. They aren't real sure just where there will be rain, sleet, ice, and snow. We may have all of these and then some more. I would rather have snow than ice, but I'm not in charge of the weather. The man upstairs is in charge of that. We will just take what comes our way.
The grocery stores were a beehive of activity with people getting milk, bread, and toilet paper. I think we have enough to get us through. We may not have what we want to eat, but we will have plenty of what we do have.
I can still remember the blizzard of '78. If you don't remember, I am sure there are a lot of people who can tell you all about it. I can remember we didn't have any electricity. That meant no heat, no cooking, no water. We managed to get through it and share all our horror stories. Everybody thought they were worse off than anyone else. I remember the bulldozer coming down the highway to open it up. That was sure a welcome sight, and the highway got really busy afterward.
I am sure we will make the best of it if we get what they say is coming this way. I hope neighbors will be helping neighbors where there is a need. Things like this bring out the best and worst of people. Let's hope it is the best this time.
Homemakers, don't forget the council meeting coming up Monday evening. There will be a lot of information to be handed out.
I found some peanut butter recipes that I thought you might like. I think we all like comfort food at times like these.
PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP CAKE
1 package yellow or white cake mix with pudding
1 cup milk
1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 eggs
2 cups chocolate chips
In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, combine everything but chips. Beat until smooth. Add chocolate chips and stir well. Pour into a 9 x 13-inch pan that has been sprayed with nonstick spray. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 - 45 minutes or until it tests done. Cool in pan for 10 minutes, then invert onto cooling rack to cool completely. After it is cool, drizzle icing over top.
ICING
3 cups powdered sugar, divided
2/3 cup baking cocoa
1 stick butter or margarine, softened
5 to 6 tablespoons milk, divided
1 teaspoon vanilla
Beat 1 cup powdered sugar, cocoa, butter, 2 tablespoons milk and vanilla in small mixer bowl until creamy. Gradually beat in remaining sugar and milk until smooth.
PEANUT CARAMEL BROWNIE BITES
3/4 cup butter, cubed and softened
2/3 cup sugar
2 tablespoons water
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
CANDY BAR TOPPING
1 cup sugar
1/ 4 cup milk
1 cup marshmallow creme
1/2 cup creamy peanut butter, divided
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
2 1/2 cups dry roasted peanuts, divided
40 caramels
2 tablespoons water
1 1/4 cups semisweet chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 13 x 9-inch pan with foil, letting ends extend up sides; coat with cooking spray. Microwave butter, sugar, and water on High just until mixture comes to a boil, 3 - 4 minutes; stir until blended. Stir in chocolate chips until melted. Whisk in eggs,one at a time, stirring well after each addition. Whisk in vanilla. Stir in flour and baking powder. Spread into prepared pan. Bake 18 - 20 minutes or until done. Cool 30 minutes.
For Topping: Combine sugar, butter and milk in a large saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring constantly, over medium heat. Boil 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in marshmallow creme, 1/4 cup peanut butter and vanilla; pour over brownies. Sprinkle with 2 cups peanuts. In a small saucepan, combine caramels and water; cook, stirring, stirring over medium-high heat until bl;ended. Pour over peanuts. Microwave chocolate chips on high until softened, about 1 minute. Stir in remaining peanut butter until smooth; pour over caramel layer. Chop remaining peanuts; sprinkle on top. Refrigerate 1 hour. Lifting with foil, remove brownies from pan. Cut into bars. Store airtight in refrigerator.
SCHOOL LUNCH ROOM PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE BARS
1/2 cup melted butter
1 cup graham cracker crumbs
1 cup powdered sugar
3/4 cup + 2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
1 heaping cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Generously butter an 8 x 8-inch baking pan. Set aside. In a large mixing bowl,combine melted butter,graham cracker crumbs, and powdered sugar until well mixed. Stir in 3/4 cup peanut butter until smooth. Spread in an even layer on the bottom of prepared pan. In a small microwave-safe bowl, mix the chocolate chips and remaining 2 tablespoons peanut butter. Heat in the microwave just until melted. Stir until smooth. Spread in an even layer over the first layer. Chill for 10 minutes before cutting into squares and serving. Keep in refrigerator, covered, for 10 days.
