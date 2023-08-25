GREENSBURG – In September, we celebrate Healthy Aging Month. It is recognized to celebrate life and positive aspects of growing older. Just remember, keep moving! Consult your doctor before starting an exercise program. Make your exercise program something you enjoy. Maintain a healthy diet. Remember portion sizes. Eat a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables. Also, try to drink between 10 to 15 cups of water each day. Stay social by visiting friends. Have a positive attitude and keep active with a hobby, reading or doing puzzles, and keep your body active with stretches and walks. Don’t forget your regular check-ups and to take vitamins and medications as prescribed. Learn to enjoy life.
Extension Homemakers, remember our Achievement Night on Sept. 21 at First Baptist church. The cost is $15 and needs to be sent to Isabella Royse by Sept. 14. And, don’t forget to nominate a Homemaker of the Year by calling Marilyn or Christopher. More details coming.
Recipes
This would be good if you still have fresh tomatoes
Garden Tomato Soup
1 c. chopped celery
1 small onion, chopped
1 med. carrot, shredded
1 small green pepper, chopped
1/4 c. butter
4 1/2 c. chicken broth, divided
4 c. chopped, peeled tomatoes (about 7 medium)
2 tsp. sugar
1/2 tsp. curry powder
salt and pepper to taste
1/4 c. flour
In a 3 qt. saucepan, saute celery, onion, carrot and green pepper in butter until tender. Add 4 c. of broth, tomatoes, sugar, curry, salt and pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 20 minutes. In a small bowl, stir flour and remaining broth until smooth. Gradually stir into tomato mixture and bring to a boil. Cook and stir until thickened (about 2 minutes). Makes 6 servings.
Simply Seasoned Chicken
2 boneless chicken breast halves (about 5 oz.)
2 T. Dijon mustard
1 T. honey
1/3 c. dry bread crumbs
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. seasoned salt
1/2 tsp. each dried oregano, dried thyme, paprika
1 T. oil
1 T. butter
Flatten chicken to 1/4 inch. In a shallow bowl, combine mustard and honey. In another bowl, combine the bread crumbs and seasonings. Dip chicken in mustard mixture and then coat with the crumb mixture. In a skillet over medium heat cook chicken in oil and butter for 5 to 6 minutes on each side until meat is 170 degrees.
Scalloped Sweet Corn Casserole
4 tsp. cornstarch
2/3 c. water
1/4 c. butter, cubed
3 c. fresh or frozen corn
5 oz. evaporated milk
3/4 tsp. plus 1 1/2 tsp. sugar, divided
1/2 tsp. plus 3/4 tsp. salt, divided
3 eggs
3/4 c. milk
dash of pepper
3 c. cubed bread
1 small onion, chopped
1 c. Rice Krispies, slightly crushed
3 T. butter melted
Mix cornstarch and water. In a saucepan, heat butter, stir in corn, milk, 3/4 tsp. sugar and 1/2 tsp. salt. Bring to a boil. Stir in cornstarch mixture and return to boil, stirring constantly. Cook until thickened; cool slightly. In a bowl, whisk eggs, milk, pepper and remaining salt and sugar. Stir in bread, onion and corn mixture. Put in a greased 1 1/2 qt. baking dish. Bake uncovered for 40 minutes at 350 degrees. Toss Rice Krispies and melted butter; sprinkle over casserole and bake 10 to 15 minutes longer.
Chocolate Applesauce Cake
1/2 c. butter, softened
1 1/2 c. sugar
2 eggs
2 c. flour
2 T. cocoa
1 1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. cinnamon
2 c. unsweetened applesauce
Topping
1 c. chocolate chips
1/2 c. chopped pecan
Cream butter and sugar, add eggs, beat well. Combine dry ingredients and add to creamed mixture alternately with applesauce. Pour into a 9 by 13 greased pan. Combine topping ingredients and sprinkle on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. Makes 16 servings.
