GREENSBURG - It seems like fall is here too early. The leaves on the maple trees behind our house are beginning to turn, and as we drive around it seems everyone is putting out their fall decorations. We just stopped at a farmer locally who had pumpkins for sale and bought some to decorate with. It is always good to buy locally if you can. I was like Alice; I had to purchase all the ingredients for my relish, except for the green tomatoes that our daughter had. We needed to make relish this year because we were down to the last two jars!
On one of our recent road trips, we visited two different quilt shops in the area. It is always good to visit different quilt shops, just like antique shops. We have a great quilt shop here in Greensburg and they give great customer service, which is a rarity these days.
I found a cartoon in one of my quilt papers which shows a lady with an armful of fabric and says I am not a hoarder, I just can't sew as fast as I buy fabric. I am sure my quilting friends will agree.
We also know it is fall when our granddaughter starts selling fruit from the FFA. I always look forward to their fruit for the holiday season.
Here are a few recipes you may want to try.
Sausage Casserole
1 lb. sausage
1/4 c. chopped onion
1 c. rice, cooked
1 can mushroom soup
1/2 can water
1 c. grated cheese
Cook sausage and onion in skillet. Drain and add the rice, soup and water. Add 1/2 c. cheese. Place in a casserole dish and sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
Sweet Potato Casserole
2 lbs. sweet potatoes, cooked and cut in serving size pieces
1/4 c. brown sugar
1 T. cornstarch
3 T. melted butter
1 16 oz. can of apricots halves (reserve 1 c. juice)
1/4 c.chopped nuts
Combine sweet potatoes with brown sugar, cornstarch, butter and juice. Place in baking dish and pour mixture over sweet potatoes. Bake 45 minutes at 325 degrees. Add apricot halves and nuts. Bake 10 minutes longer.
Three Bean Hot Dish
1 lb. ground beef
1 med. onion chopped
1 can lima beans, drained
1 can red kidney beans, rinsed and drained
1 can pork and beans
1 c. catsup
1/2 c. brown sugar
1/4 c. vinegar
1 tsp. lemon juice
2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
Brown beef with onions. Place in casserole dish and add the remaining ingredients. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 1 hour.
GREEN TOMATO CAKE
2 1/2 c. flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. cinnamon
3/4 c. margarine, softened
1 tsp. vanilla
1 c. pureed green tomatoes
3 T. cocoa
1 tsp. baking soda
1 3/4 c. brown sugar
1 c. buttermilk
2 eggs
1 c. chocolate chips
1 c. chopped nuts
Place flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and brown sugar in a large bowl; stir gently. Add margarine, buttermilk, vanilla, eggs and tomatoes. Beat on medium speed until well blended. Fold in chips and nuts. Pour batter into two 9-inch pans or a 13 by 9 inch baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean 30 to 35 min. Frost with your favorite chocolate icing.
Maple Pecan Pie
Pastry for a single crust pie
3 large eggs
1/2 c. sugar
1 c. maple syrup
3 T. melted butter or margarine
1 tsp. vanilla
1/4 tsp. salt
2 c. pecan halve
In a bowl, whisk the eggs and sugar until smooth. Add remaining ingredients and pour into unbaked pie shell and bake at 375 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean. Cool on rack for 1 hour. Makes 8 servings.
