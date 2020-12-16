GREENSBURG - Are you all ready for Christmas? I guess I am, as I don't do a whole lot to get ready. We did go for a drive to see all the lights last weekend. There are a lot of pretty displays around. We saw about half of the ones on the tour and will try to get in the last half this weekend if the weather permits.
I have all the baking and candy making done for this year. I know I shouldn't eat it, but I like to do it and I can share it with others. Most all of the small get-togethers I usually go to have been cancelled this year, but I have one left. With the snow coming in it may be cancelled, too.
I sure will be glad to see this year go and another come in. Surely the next one can't be worse than this one has been. I have social distanced, sanitized, masked about as much as I want to. So far we have escaped the virus and I keep hoping it will die down, but so far it hasn't. We will be going to our daughter's for Christmas, so I'm not worried about the virus there. There will only be six of us, so no big crowd.
I wish for all of you a very merry Christmas; enjoy the company of your loved ones. Please, don't forget the real reason we are celebrating this holiday: the birth of Jesus that occurred so many years ago.
I am sharing some recipes that I have made this year. The easiest ones I made are the Cool Cookies.
Cool Cookies
1 regular sized cake mix (I used lemon or red velvet)
1 4-ounce carton whipped topping (or 1/2 8-ounce size)
1 egg
Combine all ingredients and drop by teaspoonfuls into powdered sugar. Place on parchment-lined cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 8 to 12 minutes. I baked for 10 minutes. Bake according to your oven.
MOLASSES COOKIES
1 1/2 cup shortening
2 cups sugar
1/12 cup mild molasses
2 eggs
4 teaspoons soda
4 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon cloves
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ginger
Sugar
Melt and cool shortening; add sugar, molasses and eggs. Stir dry ingredients together, except last sugar. Add to first mixture, mixing well. Refrigerate overnight. Form into 1-inch balls; roll in sugar. Place 2 to 3 inches apart on greased cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes.
COCONUT CHEWIES
3/4 cup butter or margarine
1 1/2 cup flour
6 tablespoons sugar
Mix until well blended; pat into lightly greased 9 x 13-inch pan and bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. Meanwhile, combine:
2 1/4 cups brown sugar
4 tablespoons flour
1 1/2 cups chopped nuts
3 beaten eggs
3/4 cup shredded coconut
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Mix well and spread on first mixture. Return to oven and bake an additional 20 to 30 minutes. Dust with powdered sugar.
CHOCOLATE KISS COOKIES
1 3/4 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon soda
1/2 cup margarine
1/2 cup peanut butter
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 egg
2 tablespoons milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
Sugar
48 candy Kisses or Stars
Combine flour, salt, and soda; set aside. Cream margarine, peanut butter and sugars; add egg millk, and vanilla. Thoroughly beat in dry ingredients. Shape dough into balls, using rounded teaspoon for each. Roll balls in sugar; place on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven and immediately press a piece of candy in each one. Makes 4 dozen cookies.
