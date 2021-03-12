“Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.” – Matthew 28:19-20, NIV
Joanna read the email twice. A woman by the name of Michelle had reached out to her. Michelle had read some of Joanna’s Bible studies. She was walking through a difficult season in her own life and she longed to know more about Jesus.
Joanna wasn’t sure how to respond until she thought about the Great Commission. Suddenly, she knew that God wanted her to mentor this broken, hurting woman.
So she wrote back inviting the woman to join her in a daily Bible study through the book of Matthew. After a month of studying the life of Jesus, Michelle asked Joanna to call her.
Over the phone, Joanna led Michelle through the prayer of salvation. She was overjoyed as the woman accepted Jesus as her Savior.
You may not realize it, but you can use the Internet to fulfill the Great Commission. Ministering to someone online can be just as powerful as mentoring someone offline.
God, bring into my life someone that I can pour into. I want to tell this person about Your great love and mercy.
In Jesus’ name, Amen.
