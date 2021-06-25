COLUMBUS – One in nine people over 65 years of age have dementia, and about one-half of people over 85 have some form of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease.
In response to the growing need, Thrive Alliance is leading the effort to create dementia-friendly communities across southcentral Indiana.
Thrive Alliance is offering a virtual information session to anyone interested in learning how to become a Dementia Friend and what they can do to make our community more dementia friendly.
Dementia Champion Shelby Eggers of Thrive Alliance will lead a Dementia Friends information session via ZOOM from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 22.
There is no charge, but those interested in participating are asked to pre-register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/july-dementia-friends-information-session-tickets-160996726543. The link can also be accessed at https://thrive-alliance.org/blog/
For more information about Dementia Friendly America, call Thrive Alliance at 812-372-6918 extension 2764 or email contact@thrive-alliance.org
Guided by the vision that everyone has the opportunity to live a secure, engaged and independent life, the Thrive Alliance mission is to improve the quality of life and health for people at risk of losing their independence.
Thrive Alliance helps people get the right information, resources and support needed to live as independently as possible.
The Thrive Alliance network of programs focuses on issues related to affordable housing, caregiver support and services, nutrition and wellness programs, transportation and accessibility services, as well as fostering community-wide support for aging related issues.
Thrive Alliance serves as Indiana’s Agency on Aging for Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson and Jennings counties.
