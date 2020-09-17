COLUMBUS - Each year, thousands of educators, caregivers, health and aging professionals, and older adults across the country focus their efforts on one goal: preventing falls.
That’s why Thrive Alliance is partnering with the National Council on Aging (NCOA) and the Falls Free® Initiative to celebrate Falls Prevention Awareness Week, September 21 through September 25. This year’s activities will be shared virtually via the Thrive Alliance Facebook page and a special website: https://thrive-alliance.org/fallprevention/
Falls are a leading cause of injury for people aged 65 and older, but they are not an inevitable part of aging. There are proven ways to prevent them. Throughout Fall Prevention Awareness Week, Thrive Alliance will feature various interactive videos, tips and educational sessions to help seniors learn ways to prevent falls. The activities will kick off with a Facebook Live event beginning at 11:30 a.m., Monday, September 21.
“If fall prevention is not something that you’re thinking about now, I promise there is someone in your life who’s worried about it,” said Shelby Eggers, Healthcare Integrations and Community Education Manager for Thrive Alliance. “This kind of education can change a community, and that’s why we’re proud to support Falls Prevention Awareness Day as part of our year-round commitment to supporting older adults in Bartholomew County.”
“Fall prevention is a team effort that takes a balance of education, intervention, and community support,” said Kathleen Cameron, Senior Director of NCOA’s National Falls Prevention Resource Center. “This is an opportunity to empower and educate everyone about their roles in preventing falls.”
About Thrive Alliance
Thrive Alliance serves the residents of Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, and Jennings counties. Services focus on helping older adults and individuals with disabilities remain safe and independent in their own home as long as possible. Services also include providing safe and affordable housing for low income individuals and families.
About NCOA
The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is the national voice for every person’s right to age well. NCOA empowers individuals with trusted solutions to improve their own health and economic security—and protects and strengthens federal programs that people depend on as they age. Working with a nationwide network of partners, NCOA’s goal is to improve the lives of 10 million older adults by 2020. Learn more at ncoa.org and @NCOAging.
About the Falls Free® Initiative
Led by the National Council on Aging, the Falls Free® Initiative includes 43 states and 70 national organizations, professional associations, and federal agencies working collaboratively to bring education, awareness, and evidence-based solutions to local communities. Falls Free® seeks to provide hundreds of thousands of older Americans with the resources and education needed to reduce their risk of injury. For more information, visit: www.ncoa.org/FallsFreeInitiative. Use #FPAD2019 to join the conversation on social media.
