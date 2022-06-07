BATESVILLE - Batesville Area Arts Council is thrilled to announce that tickets go on sale this week for Shrek The Musical, which will be performed at 7 p.m. at Batesville High School Friday, June 24 and Saturday June 25, with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26.
Shrek The Musical is a stage adaptation of the 2001 Shrek movie. Watch as Shrek and Donkey rescue Princess Fiona and deliver her to the devious Lord Farquaad for marriage.
“Forty-four local community members are playing the leads, fairy tale characters, and other roles in the cast. Many others are working on sets, props, lighting, sound, costumes, and music for this delightful production to be enjoyed by the entire family,” Producer Leacarol Bennett said.
“The show is a big team effort with so many community members participating, which is the beauty of community theatre,” BAAC Executive Director Sarah Heppner said. “Also, people are always looking for affordable family friendly activities, and this show definitely delivers on that - lots of entertainment at a low price! The team putting this all together is great. This will be the farewell show for Producer Leacarol Bennett, who will be retiring after having been an integral part of BAAC’s community theatre program for many years. Tara Tuttle will return as Director; Bill Rethlake, Musical Director; Eric Linville, Orchestra Director; Laura Ault, Choreographer; and Mary Rogers, Stage Manager. John Basler, in addition to his role as Donkey, is performing the duty of Set Manager, and Carleigh Siebert has worked hard as Assistant Set Manager, with collaboration from Mary K Cambron.”
Melissa Moenter, who will play the role of Fiona adds, “From the first read through and through so many rehearsals, I've laughed so hard I've cried! Craig Quick has shown that he's not only the talented lead vocalist of Five Lights, but a great actor as well, and John Basler's commitment to his role as Donkey will have you in stitches. There are great ensemble numbers, an energetic cast, a dedicated crew, and lots of hilarious surprises in this family friendly show.”
Chris Ault rounds out the lead cast members as he plays the role of Lord Farquaad.
This show will be sure to sell out. Tickets are now available for BAAC members and go on sale to the public June 13.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the BAAC website at https://www.baacindiana.org/shrek-tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.