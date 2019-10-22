DECATUR COUNTY – October’s bright blue skies! Don’t you just love them. This is my favorite time of year. Now that the rain came, I expect the wheat that has been planted to make a green backdrop. Farmers have been working almost around the clock to get their crops harvested. The trucks keep the road past here busy, and I hope everyone takes into consideration that they are there to do their part to get the grain to where it needs to be.
I think everyone enjoyed our Achievement Night last week. I’m not a painter so I didn’t plan to paint anything, but those around me were making some nice fall decorations. The Night Club did a good job in planning the evening’s program. The meal was delicious. The ice cream bar was a fitting end to the meal.
Congratulations to Janet Bedel who was honored as Homemaker of the Year. Janet has been involved in all parts of the Homemakers program for many years. Her family was present to share in the honors.
Now it is time to begin getting ready for the holiday season that is before us and will be here before we know it. I will be sharing some recipes for sweet potatoes for you this week. We had a bumper crop of them, so I plan to use some of the recipes myself.
SWEET POTATO DESSERT SQUARES
Crust:
1 package yellow cake mix, divided
1/2 cup melted butter
1 egg, beaten
Set aside 1 cup of cake mix. Combine remainin g mix with butter and egg; spread into a greased 9 x 13-inch pan.
Filling:
3 cups cold mashed sweet potatoes, without added milk or butter
2/3 cup milk
1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
2 beaten eggs
1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
Whisk filling ingredients until smooth; pour over crust.
Topping:
Reserved cake mix
6 tablespoons butter
1 cup chopped pecans
1 teaspooncinnamon
Whipped topping (optional)
Pecan halves (optional)
Cut butter into reserved cake mix until crumbly. Stir in pecans, sugar, and cinnamon; sprinkle over fillig. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 – 65 minutes, or until knife comes out clean. Cool. Garnish with whipped cream and pecan halves, if desired. Serves 16.
SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE
2 1/4 – 2 1/2 pounds cooked sweet potatoes, cooked, peeled, and mashed
1/3 cup melted butter or margrine
2 beaten eggs
1/2 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup sugar
In large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Spread into a greased 1 1/2-quart casserole.
Topping:
1/2 cup chopped nuts
1/2 cup shredded coconut
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
3 tablespoons melted butter or margarine
Combine all ingredients and sprikle over potatoes. Bake at 375 degrees for 25 minutes, or until heated through. Serves 6 to 8.
SWEET POTATO SOUFFLE’
1 large can sweet potatoes,drained and mashed
1 cup sugar
2 eggs
1/2 cup milk
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/3 stick margarine or butter, melted
Mix well, and pour into buttered pan.
Topping:
1 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup flour
1 cup pecans
1/3 cup melted butter or margarine
Crumble topping over potato mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 45 minutes, uncovered.
