Reminder, the Strawberry Festival on the Square is June 9 to benefit the United Fund. The Extension Homemakers will be helping to cut up the strawberries. Thank you, ladies. i have another reminder. The Extension Homemakers are the Grand Marshal for the fair parade this year. If interested in riding on the trolley car in the parade let Marilyn Davis know so we have enough room.
We could use some rain so I don’t need to water my flowers and plants so often. I also have a squirrel who likes to dig in some of my plants. Then one morning, when I looked out the back door there, was a young deer looking at me. But I still like it out here in the country.
There will be a pie baking contest at the fair this year. It will be on Monday, July 17. Entries from 10 a.m. to noon. Judging at 1 p.m.
General rules; all entries need a complete recipe including crust and directions on a recipe card. One entry per person per class. Exhibit in a disposable pan. One piece will be removed for display. Remainder will be taken home. No entry must need refrigeration.
Class 1 – Apple
Class 2 – Berry
Class 3 – Cherry
Class 4 – Peach
Class 5 – Pecan
Class 6 -Honey (must use honey in recipe)
Class 7 -Brownie/ fudge/cookie-type pie
Here are a few pie recipes
Basic Pie Crust
2 c. flour
2/3 c. shortening
1 tsp. salt
4 T. cold water
2 T. vinegar
With a pastry blender, cut shortening into flour and salt. Add water And vinegar a little at a time using a fork to blend together; don’t overwork dough. Divide in half and form into two discs. Chill dough for 20 minutes.
Blackberry Pie
1 quart blackberries
3 T. cornstarch
2 T. minute tapioca
11/4 c. sugar
1 T. butter
Mix ingredients in a saucepan and cook until thickened. Cool 15 minutes. Pour into pie shell. Put on top crust, crimp edges and sprinkle with a little sugar. Bake at 375 degrees for 50 minutes or until golden brown.
Streusel Apple Pie
1/2 c. white sugar
3 T. flour
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp. nutmeg
dash of salt
6 c. sliced apples
Topping
1 c. oatmeal
1./2 c. brown sugar
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp. nutmeg
1/2 c. chopped pecan
1/3 c. butter, melted
Combine sugar, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Toss apples in sugar mixture. Pour in unbaked pie shell. Combine topping ingredients and sprinkle over filling. Bake At 400 degrees for 40 minutes or until topping is brown and apples are tender.
Surprise Pecan Pie
1/4 c. margarine, softened
1 c. sugar
3 eggs
3/4 c. light corn syrup
dash of salt
1 tsp. vanilla
1/2 c. chocolate chips
1/2 c. chopped pecan
Cream margarine and sugar. Add eggs, corn syrup, salt and vanilla. Stir. Add chips and nuts and stir well. Pour into a 9-inch pie crust. Bake At 375 for 40 to 45 minutes. Allow time to set before serving.
Peach Pie
Crust for a double crust 9 inch pie
5 c. fresh peaches, sliced
2/3 c. sugar
3 T. tapioca
1 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
Combine dry ingredients; stir into peach slices. Heat mixture in mircrowave for a few minutes. Pour into bottom crust and top with the top crust. Cut slits in top for steam to escape. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes at 375 degrees.
TO REFUSE TO ADMIT A MISTAKE IS TO MAKE IT TWICE
TO REFUSE TO MAKE A MISTAKE IS TO MAKE IT TWICE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.