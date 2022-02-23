GREENSBURG - Here are a few reminders from the recent council meeting. Members dues due May 1 to Paulette Duerstock. Please include name of president as well as current membership list.
Home and Family conference will be held this year from June 6 to 8. If interested, please contact the Extension office for details.
This year we will again have a silent auction during the fair. All proceeds will benefit the new Inclusion Park they are building. If interested in donating, please contact Marilyn Davis at 812-614-1902 as soon as possible.
And, as always, if interested in joining one of our clubs please contact the Extension office. If not interested there is always information on various subjects available at the office. A few subjects you might be interested in are the health benefits of laughter, staying scam safe, planning for unexpected life events, and the value of friendships, just to mention a few.
It has been good to see the sunshine and maybe to think a little about spring. We have seen several different birds at the feeder lately. Just hope they stay for the summer. It seems the stores are getting ready for gardening. Maybe it is time to start planning your garden. I guess it won't take me long to think about a couple of tomato plants and some flowers.
It seems we have had several birthdays in the family recently. It is always good to get together with family and enjoy some time together.
I found some recipes you may want to try.
Mexican Beef-Cheese Soup
1 lb. ground beef
1 med. onion, chopped
1 14.5 oz. can of diced tomatoes with green chilies-undrained
1 11 oz. can Mexican corn, drained
1 lb. Mexican cheese or American cheese ,cubed
In a saucepan, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Stir in tomatoes, corn and cheese. Cook and stir until cheese is melted. Makes 6 servings. It will also make an excellent dip for tortilla chips
Heavenly Pork Chops
8 pork chops with bone
prepared mustard
oil
flour
1 onion, sliced
2 cans of chicken and rice soup
1 can of water
Spread mustard on both side of chops. Put a small amount of oil in skillet. Coat chops with flour and brown in skillet. Put chops in a 9 by 13 inch baking dish and top each with a slice of onion. Add water to soup, stir and pour over chops. Bake at 375 degrees for 45 minutes or until well done. Serve with baked potatoes and use soup mixture as a topping for the potato.
Pistachio Bread
1 box of butter cake mix
1 small pkg. of instant pistachio pudding
4 eggs
1/4 c. oil
1 c. sour cream
1/4 c. water
Filling
1/2 c. brown sugar
1/2 c. chopped nuts
1 tsp. cinnamon
Mix all cake ingredients together until well blended. Combine the sugar, nuts and cinnamon. Pour half the batter into 2 greased loaf pans and top with half the filling mixture; repeat, ending with sugar mixture on top. bake at 350 for about 1 hour.
Upside Down German Chocolate Cake
1 c. chopped nuts
1 c. coconut
1 box of German chocolate cake mix
1 stick, margarine
1 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese
3-4 c. powdered sugar
Grease a 9 by 13 in baking dish. Put nuts and coconut in bottom of pan. Prepare cake mix as directed on package. Pour over nuts and coconut. Melt margarine and cream cheese in saucepan; beat in powdered sugar and pour over top of mixture and bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes.
FRIENDSHIP IS A LIGHTED CANDLE, WHICH SHINES MOST BRIGHTLY WHEN ALL ELSE IS DARK.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.