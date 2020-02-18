DECATUR COUNTY - I always start by talking about the weather. I won't disappoint this time. I think I have a bad case of SAD. That is Seasonally Affected Disorder. They have a clinical name for it. It doesn't seem like we can have more than one day of sunshine a week. This week started out with a beautiful red sunrise, but the forecaster said that was a bad sign. I believe the Bible says that if we have red in the morning, we will have rain before night. It's not raining now, but it is in the area.
I try not let the weather get me down as I have lots and lots of projects to work on. I've been working on charity quilts and have three ready to go to the quilter this week. I hope they enjoy getting them as much as I like putting them together. Also, the bird feeder is just outside my sewing room window and there's always a crowd there. I thought I saw a robin out there last week and I heard they are in Westport, so I guess I wasn't just seeing things; I saw the real thing.
Don't forget to make your reservations for District Day and International Night. Remember, the categories for the Cultural Arts contest are aprons for the special contest and the usual for the regular one. Let's have a lot of participation in this. The winners in each will go to Home and Family in June.
ROMAINE SALAD
2 heads Romaine lettuce
2 cups cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
2/3 cup sliced toasted almonds
1/3 cup Parmesan cheese
1/4 pound bacon, fried crisp
Layer ingredients in a large bowl. Top with dressing when ready to serve.
Dressing: 3 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice (bottled is fine)
2 teaspoons minced garlic
3/4 cup salad oil
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Mix spices and pour oil into spices; beat with a whisk. Let stand for three hours at room temperature.
HOT HAM AND CHEESE ROLLS
1 cup butter or margarine, softened
3 tablespoons dry mustard
3 tablespoons poppy seeds
1 medium onion, diced finely
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
4 packages party rolls (20 to a package)
12 ounces Swiss cheese, sliced thinly
12 ounces ham, sliced thinly
Mix first five ingredients well. Spread on rolls. (A simple way to do this is to split the entire tray of rolls in half horizontally, keeping them in the pan and slicing along the top edge of pan. They stay joined to one another and you can spread the mixture over the large rectangle of bread.) Chop ham and cheese and spread on top of rolls. The rolls are then broken apart after they cook. Wrap in foil. Heat at 400 degrees for 10 minutes. (These freeze well before being cooked.) Heat for 20 minutes if they are frozen.
CHICKEN CASSEROLE
3 chicken breasts, cooked and cubed
8 ounces sour cream
8 ounces Monterrey or cheddar cheese, shredded
1 medium onion, chopped
2 stalks celery, chopped
2 cups noodles
1 can cream of chicken soup
2 cups milk
Saute onion and celery. Add chicken and steam on low heat for about 15 minutes. Cook noodles and drain. Add all ingredients to greased casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
ITALIAN SAUSAGE BITES
1 package (5 links) Italian sausage
1 14 1/2-ounce can diced tomatoes (undrained)
1 1.5-ounce package dry spaghetti sauce
1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Cut each sausage link into 10 slices. Remove casing and place in a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Cook four minutes or until well browned, turning once. Remove from skillet; drain and set aside. In a saucepan, combine tomatoes, sauce, mix, parsley, and Parmesan. Simmer, uncovered, 15 minutes. Add sausage, stirring to combine. Place in chafing dish or slow cooker. Serve with wooden party picks. yields 10 to 15 servings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.