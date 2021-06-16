GREENSBURG - I don't know about you, but I am sure enjoying these cooler days with less humidity than we had last week. It makes for more pleasant time outside. I am enjoying seeing all the flowers that are blooming right now. And have you heard all the locusts singing in the trees? They are thick flying through the air and the birds are having a feast. I said the last time I'd never live to see them again, but here I am. Now I know I'll never live to see and hear them again. I don't know where they got the name cicada; maybe that's the scientific name for them. It's amazing that they know when 17 years is up and it is time for them again.
Marilyn got a lot of Extension Homemakers roped into helping clean strawberries for the festival last week. It was a really well coordinated activity as everyone knew just what to do. I heard that we cleaned 1,300 pounds of strawberries. Just when we thought we were about out of them here came people bringing in more and more boxes of them. When we got our pan full, someone came and took them and brought empties. They had it down to a science.
The Homemakers who helped included Marilyn Davis, Ruth Flack, Regina Osborn, Barb Bohman, Deb Greiwe, Connie Fruchtnicht, Ann Lindsay, Celia Grise, Donna Flint, Kathy Bennett, Rita Hellmich, Theresa Ripperger, Paulette Duerstock, Diann Reisman, Tonia Schofield, Irene Tebbe,Katie Spreckleson Clare Spreckleson, Donna Lecher, Linda Bruns, Bertha Head, and Alice Woodhull. There were a lot of others helping, but I don't have their names. I hope I speak for everyone else when I say it was very much appreciated.
It is fair time again, and I know a lot of surrounding counties are already having theirs. I hope you have your projects ready to take to ours. The fair book is available at the Extension Office. It has all the categories and rules. It will be almost like past years, except there will be no baked goods.
I enjoy recipes that are on the computer, so I will share some of the recent ones I have gotten. I've tried some of them and they are delicious. I hope you like them, too.
MILLION DOLLAR CHICKEN CASSEROLE
4 cups cooked chicken, chopped
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 cup cottage cheese
1/2 cup sour cream
1 can cream of chicken soup
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon dried parsley
1 sleeve butter crackers, crushed
6 tablespoons butter, melted
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9-inch baking dish with nonstick spray. In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add cottage cheese, sour cream, garlic powder, onion powder, parsley, and soup and stir to combine. Stir in chicken and pour into prepared dish. Stir together cracker crumbs and butter and sprinkle over casserole. Bake until bubbly and golden brown, 30 to 40 minutes. (I made this and it is delicious!)
SCHOOL CAFETERIA SPAGHETTI
1 1/2 pounds ground beef
3 tablespoons dried onion
2 1.4-ounce packets spaghetti sauce mix
1 1/2 teaspoon oregano
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon black pepper
2 28-ounce cans crushed tomatoes
1 1/2 tablespoons chicken bouillon
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 pound spaghetti
Over medium heat, brown ground beef in a large stock pot. Add onion, spice mix, oregano, garlic powder and pepper. Crush tomatoes well by hand. Add tomatoes, bouillon, Worcestershire, sugar, and salt to pot. Stir to combine and reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 45 minutes, stirring often. While sauce is cooking, cook and prepare spaghetti. Add to sauce and stir with tongs until pasta is coated. Serve with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese, if desired.
ZUCCHINI CASSEROLE
1 pound Roma tomatoes, sliced 1/4 inch
1 pound zucchini, sliced 1/2 inch
1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 1/2 tablespoon olive oil
1 clove garlic, minced
Fresh basil and parsley
Topping:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 onion finely chopped
1/4 cup bread crumbs
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cook onion in olive oil (for the topping) until tender, about 5 minutes. Set aside. Slice tomatoes and place on paper towels to absorb the liquid, about 2 or 3 minutes. Combine zucchini, Italian seasoning, olive oil and garlic in a bowl. Toss well and season with salt and pepper. Alternate zucchini and tomatoes in stacks. Place the stacks on their sides in a 2 1/2 quart baking dish. Cover with foil and bake 25 minutes. Meanwhile, combine all topping ingredients in a small bowl (including onions) and mix well. Remove foil from casserole and top with topping. Bake uncovered an additional 20 minutes until zucchini is tender. Sprinkle with fresh herbs and serve warm..
LEMON CAKE
1 16-ounce can lemon pie filling
1 15-ounce package yellow cake mix
4 ounces cream cheese, cubed
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, thinly sliced
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a square baking dish with non-stick spray. Pour pie filling into the bottom of greased dish, making sure to spread into corners. Top with half of the cake mix. Place cubed cream cheese evenly over cake mix. Sprinkle with remaining cake mix. Place pats of thinly sliced butter in a single layer over the cake mix, trying to cover as much of the surface as possible. Place in oven and bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool for 15 to 20 minutes before serving.
