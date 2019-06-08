Skin cancer awareness is increasingly becoming more and more popular to talk about.
BlueCross & BlueShield recently released some startling statistics about how tans are still trendy and only 35% of people say they wear the highest SPF available, despite 76% of them knowing that they can still get a tan when wearing a higher SPF.
Dr. Llana Pootrakul, a board-certified dermatologist at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, is offering tips to keep your skin safe from the sun’s harmful UV rays:
Apply more than once
Many people think they can just apply sunscreen at the start of their day outside and then they’re good to go all day. That’s false. You should really be reapplying every two hours.
Know your options
Did you know there are two different kinds of sunscreen? There are chemical blockers and physical blockers. Dr. Pootrakul says chemical blockers wear off quicker than physical blockers, plus people are more likely to be allergic to chemical blockers. For that reason, she prefers to use physical blockers, which are often cheaper!
Which SPF should you buy?
Dr. Pootrakul recommends buying higher SPF 50 sunscreen.
