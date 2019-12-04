I hope all of you had a wonderful time over the Thanksgiving holiday. Ours was good and we even had a grand dog with us! He brought some life to the party.
I had the standard Thanksgiving meal and everyone said it was good. How can you go wrong with turkey and dressing and all the rest of the things that go with it? It just didn’t last long enough.
Now, the Christmas season has begun. I will do my usual part with the carry-in meals, plus enjoy those in which all I have to do is take my billfold. I haven’t started on my baking, but I will get busy in a couple days.
Do you like to make cookies? I have some recipes that are very simple and all of them begin with a cake mix. I made some of them last year and they are good, plus they are quick to do.
Chocolate Chip Cookies
1 yellow cake mix
1/2 cup oil
2 eggs
Combine all ingredients and drop onto parchment paper lined cookie sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 – 12 minutes.
Red Velvet Cookies
1 red velvet cake mix
1 cup white chips
1/2 cup oil
2 eggs
Use the same directions as for the chocolate chip cookies.
SNICKERDOODLES
White cake mix
1 tablespoon cinnamon
1/3 cup oil
2 eggs
Stir together and chill in refrigerator. Roll into balls and dip into a cinnamon/sugar mixture. Place on cookie sheet and bake as before.
GERMAN CHOCOLATE COOKIES
1 cake mix
1 cup semisweet chocolate cips
1 cup coconut
1/2 cup oil
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
Bake at 375 degrees 8 to 10 minutes.
LEMON CRINKLES
1 lemon cake mix
1/3 cup oil
2 eggs
Powdered sugar to roll in.
Combine ingredients and roll in powdered sugar. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 – 12 minutes.
BIRTHDAY CAKE COOKIES
1 Funfetti cake mix
3/4 cup white chocolate chunks
1/3 cup oil
2 eggs
Stir as before. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 – 12 minutes.
SMORES
1 chocolate cake mix
3/4 cup small marshmallows
3/4 cup crushed graham crackers
1/2 cup oil
2 eggs
Mix and bake at 350 degrees for 10 – 12 minutes.
I think all recipes are basically the same, although some directions may be a little different than others. This will give you a few recipes to get your baking started. Good luck!
