How often have you asked this: "Where do you want to go for dinner?" Answer: "I don't know, or I don't care." I read where someone opened a restaurant and called it: "I don't know." Sounds appropriate to me. Do you have the problem of making up your mind? Many do.
Now, sometimes what God says is not always obvious but just something within my spirit that makes me aware of His leadership. Let’s be honest, we tend to get pulled in many directions and that usually brings confusion. We find in I Corinthians 4:13 “For God is not the author of confusion but of peace, as in all the churches of the saints.”
When we listen and follow His guidance there will be no confusion. You may say, “Layne, you make this sound easy.” With practiced behavior, it is. We must change our negative thinking into the positive. Look at the cross like the one that Jesus was crucified on. If you only look at the cross piece you will see the negative as in a minus sign, but when you put it all together you have a positive as in a plus sign.
I heard someone say, years ago, “You must get rid of the stinkin’ thinkin’.” Why is that? If the mind is thinking in the gutter, then one gets gutter results. We must elevate ourselves out of the stench of the pigpen thinking to positive thinking and Our Lord provides for a lot of positive aspects in our life.
The playground of negativity is inviting while we are in a weakened stage of life because it is so easy to get into the trap. Dr. Robert H. Schuller, the founder of Crystal Cathedral and the TV program Hour of Power once said, “If it’s going to be, it’s up to me.” By the way, his son, Robert A. Schuller, will be with us on Oct. 5, 2019, as part of the Convocation of the Holy Spirit. He will speak at the 7 p.m. service.
That makes it very personal. Escaping from the trap of negativity is a job for you and God. Nobody else can do it for you. It’s like our salvation for sin, nobody else can do your repenting for you as that is something you must do yourself, and that is a great part of purging yourself of negativity: repentance.
OK, I have shared with you the stories of three people, now let me tell you about myself. As I said before, I was raised by my maternal grandmother. I heard two messages during my growing up years: 1. Can’t never could do anything and, 2. You can’t do that.
Confusing? Yes. Impossible to deal with? At first, then I realized some strategy from reading the Bible and books by Robert H. Schuller and Norman Vincent Price that I can succeed. I can excel in whatever I set my mind to do.
For me, it wasn’t just a mind over matter situation, it was realizing the need to get my spirit and mental capacities on the same playground. So, in 1968, when I was a senior in high school, I worked at a department store where I learned some great lessons while on the job.
After high school, I worked at another business for a short while and then began traveling, playing Gospel music and doing some preaching. Was it difficult? Yes, but I was determined to fulfill the purpose God had set before me. That meant changing my thinking and making sure the negatives were turned into positives.
My grandmother was right: “Can’t never could do anything.” The longer we wait to take action against the negativity the longer we remain in that playground. Humanity already has a lot of negativity to contend with every day and many never change their playground, thus they remain in the same old rut, doing the same old thing with the same old results.
I made a choice years ago to not become entrapped in the wrong playground. In the early 1970s, I read the book, “The Power of Possibility Thinking” by Robert H. Schuller and it changed my entire outlook on life.
There are many wonderful authors who offer some great teaching to help people move forward with their lives. But, each of us must take the time to check out those resources and begin to consume the golden nuggets that are made available to us. It’s all up to you.
Are you sick and tired of being sick and tired? Then do something. Get some forward motion toward the positives of living. Ask God to help you and He will.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.