Jeremiah 29:11
11 For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.
Matthew 17:20
20 He replied, “Because you have so little faith. Truly I tell you, if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you.”
Philippians 4:13e
13 I can do all this through him who gives me strength.
Psalm 27:12
12 Do not turn me over to the desire of my foes, for false witnesses rise up against me, spouting malicious accusations.
Psalm 31:24
24 Be strong and take heart, all you who hope in the LORD.
