Jeremiah 29:11

11 For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

Matthew 17:20

20 He replied, “Because you have so little faith. Truly I tell you, if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you.”

Philippians 4:13e

13 I can do all this through him who gives me strength.

Psalm 27:12

12 Do not turn me over to the desire of my foes, for false witnesses rise up against me, spouting malicious accusations.

Psalm 31:24

24 Be strong and take heart, all you who hope in the LORD.

