DECATUR COUNTY - Chapter T of the P.E.O. Sisterhood is proud to announce that Bailey Tomson is a recipient of the STAR Award presented by P.E.O. International.
Bailey, a graduating senior from South Decatur High School, is the daughter of Jimmy and Beth Tomson.
The STAR Award is a non-renewable $2,500 scholarship for graduating high school senior women which must be used in the academic year following graduation.
Bailey plans to attend Purdue University, College of Agriculture, while investigating programs for a Master's and a doctorate with interest in animal nutrition and medicine.
The P.E.O. STAR Award, established in 2009, provides scholarships for exceptional high school senior women to attend an accredited post-secondary educational institution in the United States or Canada in the next academic year.
Competition is strong with many young women from across the country vying for the award. All applicants are outstanding in many facets of their life, i.e. academics, athletics, leadership, volunteerism, goals and plans for their future.
Bailey was a strong contender for the STAR Award. She has served with FFA, National Honor Society, Key Club, SADD Club, as a Champions of Youth mentor, and as a member of the cross-country team. In addition to her school activities, Bailey has been involved in her church, FFA community service activities, 4-H, Bowl for Kids’ Sake, Indiana Junior Beef Cattle Association, and Decatur County Swine Club. Bailey was also the recipient of the 2020 Decatur County Community Foundation Lilly Scholarship.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood encourages the educational advancement of women by offering five sources of financial support including the STAR Award. The Educational Loan Fund (ELF) currently at 2% is for women needing education beyond high school; the Program for Continuing Education (PCE) established in 1973, is a grant for women with educational goals for self or service, and the Scholar Awards, established in 1991, that provides substantial awards to women of the U.S. and Canada who are pursuing advanced degrees. The fifth fund is the International Peace Scholarship (IPS) established in 1949 which offers scholarships for international women students to pursue graduate studies in the United States and Canada.
Any woman interested in pursuing educational advancement can contact the Chapter T president Susan Wilson at 812-663-7149 for further information.
