Feelings stretched as a caregiver? Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational series designed to provide you with the tools you need to take care of yourself.
This program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.
Classes consist of six sessions held once a week. Interactive lessons, discussions and brainstorming will help you take the “tools” you choose and put them into action for your life.
You will receive a book, The Caregiver Helpbook, developed specifically for the class.
Classes will be held virtually via Zoom from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sessions are held every Thursday and begin Oct. 15, 2020.
For more information or to register, contact Thrive Alliance at 812-372-6918.
Class size is limited and pre-registration is required.
