COLUMBUS - Feeling stretched as a caregiver? "Powerful Tools for Caregivers" is an educational series designed to provide you with the tools you need to take care of yourself.
This program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.
Interactive lessons, discussions and brainstorming will help you take the “tools” you choose and put them into action for your life.
Classes consist of six sessions held virtually once a week via Zoom every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. October 26 through November 30,
Participants will receive a book, "The Caregiver Helpbook," developed specifically for the class.
For more information or to register, call 812-372-6918 by October 25.
For more information: www.thrive-alliance.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.