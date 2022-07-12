FRANKLIN COUNTY — Bright Star Theatre is bringing Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island to life.
This high sea adventure centering on the conflict between good and evil is coming to Brookville Library Tuesday, July 12.
The public is encouraged to experience the classic tale of Long John, Doc Livesey and Lad Jim live and in person.
Bright Star Touring Theatre is a national touring theatre company based out of Asheville, North Carolina.
They launched their first touring production, A Dickens Tale, in 2002.
The troupe performs for communities both large and small and covers topics such as classic literature, health and wellness, bully prevention, diversity and inclusion and others.
The production begins at 5 p.m. and is open to all ages.
This event is free and open to everyone. Organizers are hoping for a large crowd.
