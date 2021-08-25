INDIANAPOLIS – Tree City Barkers 4-H members were champions in three divisions at the Indiana State Fair Dog Show held on August 21 and 22.
Blaine Wagner and his dog, Molly, competed in the Excellence Agility Division, the most advanced level of agility offered at the State Fair. Agility winners are chosen on accuracy and speed. Blaine and Molly were the Excellence Division Champions with a perfect accuracy score of 200 and a time of 45 seconds. The next closest competitor had a time of 62 seconds.
Jessa Wagner and her dog, Zoey, competed in Advanced B agility, the second most advanced agility division. Jessa and Zoey were Advanced B Division Champions with an accuracy score of 199. Jessa and Zoey were also the 3B Obedience Division Champions. This class involves healing off leash, the down on recall, retrieving the dumbbell, and the stand for exam.
Blaine and Molly were also successful in Obedience, placing second in 4B Obedience. Some exercises in this class involve the stand-down-sit from a distance, retrieve over the jump, broad jump and healing off leash.
Both teams also placed well in showmanship. Blaine placed 11th in senior showmanship out of all 9th-12th graders and Jessa placed 11th in Intermediate showmanship out of all 6th-8th graders.
Information provided
