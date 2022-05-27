LAWRENCEBURG - The Tri-State Antique Market is hosting a contest at the June 5 Market!
The Market has unveiled a new attraction, a face board, where attendees can pose for photos with the antique items they’ve purchased and then share the photo with friends and family.
To participate in the contest, participants need to post the photos to their Instagram account and tag the Market in the process, and they could win $100 to spend at a future 2022 Market. Full details are on the Instagram and Facebook pages for the Tri-State Antique Market.
The Market occurs every first Sunday of the month from May through October and features a revolving line up of at least 200 vendors at each monthly date.
The Market is held at the Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds, located one mile west of Exit 16 on US 50 in Lawrenceburg, Ind.
Parking is free and local food and refreshments will be available.
A $4 adult admission is charged during Market hours with attended pets and children admitted for free.
Official Market hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Earlybird” shoppers are admitted during vendor set up at 6 a.m. for no additional charge.
Over half of the Market’s vendors display indoors or under cover, so the event is held “rain or shine.”
Complete Tri-State Antique Market information, including detailed directions, area accommodations, and photos of past Market finds is available at www.lawrenceburgantiqueshow.com as well as the Market’s Instagram and Facebook pages.
